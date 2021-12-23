ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know Your Foe | Texans vs. Chargers, Week 16

The Texans have played NFL football for 20 years as this is the 20th season of the franchise. There might be no stranger outing than the one that will commence on the day after Christmas at NRG Stadium. Two NFL teams, the Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers, will seemingly step...

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
Chargers’ playoff hopes take a hit after falling to Houston Texans

The Chargers started a strange game Sunday with a unique announcement before facing the Houston Texans. They had no inactive players to report because they only had 48 players available. The number was trimmed to 46 players after No. 1 outside cornerback Michael Davis came down with an illness and...
Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (COVID-19) out vs. Texans

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said Saturday that he again tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the host Houston Texans. Ekeler made his announcement on his Instagram account. "Today was basically my last day to test negative if I was going to be able...
Chargers vs. Houston Texans matchups, start time and how to watch

Breaking down how the Chargers (8-6) and the Houston Texans (3-11) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. PST on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS. When Chargers have the ball: They have the AFC’s starting Pro Bowl quarterback and a Pro Bowl wide receiver, the Chargers a top-five passing team for most of this season. “We’ve got a certain makeup of this roster,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said, “where it’s so tempting to be a pass-first offense ... and sometimes we are.” But the Chargers also have rushed for 344 yards over their last two games, including a season-high 192 against Kansas City in Week 15. Even with starting running back Austin Ekeler and Pro Bowl center Corey Linsley on the COVID-19 reserve list heading into the weekend, the Chargers could look to muscle up again and be a bit of a run-first offense against a Houston team that ranks last in the league in rushing defense. Justin Jackson is coming off his best game of the season and is in line to be featured Sunday. Jackson has shown plenty of ability during his time with the Chargers but has struggled to remain healthy. This is a game the Chargers would love to grab early and not let go, smothering the Texans in the process. A quick start by the offense is one way to achieve that goal.
Texans vs. Chargers inactives: RB David Johnson out with quadriceps injury

The Houston Texans announced their inactives ahead of their Week 16 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related), running back David Johnson (quadriceps), receiver Danny Amendola (knee), cornerback Terrance Mitchell, and offensive lineman Carson Green were declared out for the game.
Texans-Chargers Inactives

The last official count were 23 Houston Texans who were stuck on the COVID-19 list. At 3-12, the NFL doesn’t care about Houston, and won’t do the thing they should do, relocate the game to another day and time so the scabs aren’t picked off and thrown out there. Instead, it’s a football game today, and here’s who won’t be making it out there for the Texans.
Texans vs. Chargers: Coach David Culley Speaks Out on COVID Concerns

HOUSTON -- Despite a difficult situation involving the coronavirus pandemic, Houston Texans coach David Culley was adamant about the status of an upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. "We're playing on Sunday," said Culley, who added that there are no new positive tests Friday morning and...
