ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fstoppers Reviews the Tourbox Elite

By Wouter du Toit
Fstoppers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a device that can get your hands off the keyboard and mouse. It switches between every application automatically and has presets that you can modify to set you up exactly for how you use your software. My Practical, Real-World Experience in Premiere Pro. I am currently editing...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Foldable phones and smart glasses: 2021 in gadgets

2021 was another year for new gadget launches, with flagship smartphones touting ever more professional-level cameras and foldable screens moving into the mainstream.But beyond that, there were also a number of announcements that should shape the industry and how people communicate and are entertained for years to come.Here is a look at the most notable new gadgets unveiled over the last 12 months.– Samsung foldablesThis was the year when foldables went “mainstream”, Samsung declared as it took the decision to skip releasing a new version of its popular Galaxy Note device and instead unveil two new foldables.The Samsung Galaxy Z...
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Tourbox Elite wants to be the only editing controller you’ll ever need

If you’re in search of an editing controller to make your workflow faster, I believe you will like Tourbox Elite. It’s a Bluetooth editing controller, the first one to my knowledge, invented by the company TourBox Tech Inc. It’s tiny, nicely designed, meant to speed up your workflow no matter the editing program you use.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Grading#Adobe Camera Raw#Fstoppers Reviews#Cmd E#The Tourbox Elite#W
petapixel.com

Is the Z9 the Cheapest Pro Camera Nikon Has Released?

Nikon has been rightly praised for the top end specifications of the recently announced Z9. It has taken the mirrorless space race to the next level, regaining lost ground to sit at the genetic top of the proverbial camera tree. While $5,500 is clearly a lot of money, is the Z9 the cheapest pro-spec camera the company has released?
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

ViewSonic Elite XG320U Review

USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 3. In the past two years, Fast IPS (FIPS) panels have taken over the premium gaming monitor segment, becoming the de facto choice in upscale releases like ViewSonic's $999.99 Elite XG320U. It's billed as a top-of-the-line 4K gaming panel for consoles thanks to the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 ports, but our time with the 32-inch, feature-filled Elite XG320U was as transcendent as it was frustrating, with superb color-testing results, but low standard brightness levels that left us running the monitor in HDR mode while gaming and watching content. If you prefer consuming your games or movies in HDR (whether from a gaming console or your desktop PC), you'll find the XG320U one of the best 4K gaming monitors in its price range. If HDR isn't in your plan, though, go with a better-rounded option, such as the $799 Gigabyte Aorus FI32Q, instead.
ELECTRONICS
creativebloq.com

TourBox: a secret weapon for digital artists

It’s not unusual to see digital artists using a keyboard with drawing tablet or mouse for work. But a keyboard is not the best tool when it comes to content creation, and can even interrupt workflow. I became aware of dedicated editing controllers like TourBox recently, which are tailored...
COMPUTERS
T3.com

Samsung’s The Frame has a rival: now LG’s making OLED TVs into art

Our guide to the best OLED TVs may have a new arrival next year: LG has announced a new "Art" OLED TV which it calls the OLED Evo Object Collection and which has been designed to look beautiful when it's off as well as when it's on. It's going after the same customers as Samsung's The Frame TV, and it's designed for people who want the best TVs no matter how much they cost.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Digital Camera World

Nikon announces development of mammoth 800mm Z-series prime lens

While the roster of Z-series lenses has been growing, there have been notable gaps in the super-telephoto range on the Nikon Z lens roadmap. But with the recent release of the Nikon Z9 aimed at sports and wildlife photographers, it's a gap that Nikon needs to fill. And now, joining the recently announced Z 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 VR S and Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, Nikon has revealed (admittedly scant) details of an absolutely gargantuan Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S.
ELECTRONICS
fcp.co

Controlling Final Cut Pro with TourBox Elite

It’s fair to say that good video editing is all about precise timeline trimming and color grading. TourBox Elite, a Bluetooth editing controller now provides rapid wireless access to many of the editing tools in Final Cut Pro. TourBox Elite is compatible with almost all programs on macOS and...
COMPUTERS
thexboxhub.com

Space Elite Force 2 in 1 Review

Coming from Moraes Game Studio and published by QUByte Interactive is a new entry in the already crowded retro shoot-em-up genre – Space Elite Force 2 in 1. Well, I say new, but it’s actually a package of two games in one; games that have been kicking around on Steam for a while. This package, as you may have guessed from the title, adds the original Space Elite Force with its follow up, the imaginatively titled Space Elite Force 2. The question is, does the Xbox need another retro styled side scrolling shoot-em-up or two?
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Google

Review: Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds w/ Google Fast Pair offer a great balance of features and price

In the years since Apple launched its first pair of AirPods, the market for truly wireless earbuds has absolutely exploded. Today, you can find a pair that will get the job done at just about any price point. I’ve found that when picking out earbuds, the most important thing to find is a balance that works for you, and it’s a tricky task. For the vast majority of people, though, I think the Jabra Elite 3 hit the right notes at the right price.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

The best Blackmagic cameras in 2021

Blackmagic Design’s key to success is offering an easy entry point into studio and broadcast quality video cameras at unfathomably reasonable prices. They also offer all the hardware to accompany the camera kit including switchers, disk recorders and storage, converters, and much more, so users really can create an entire Blackmagic system for their home office, or professional studio.
ELECTRONICS
PC Perspective

TourBox Elite Creative Controller For The Inventive Mind

After The Success of The TourBox Neo Comes A Kickstarter For The TourBox Elite Creative Controller. There is still time before Kickstarter joins the crypto-kiddies to back some interesting projects, such as a haptic Bluetooth controller with 11 keys, three rotary buttons and four default presets to use in whatever way you might want to. It might not make the greatest game controller, but for interfacing with video and audio editing software, or Photoshop type work the layout could make your life significantly easier.
RETAIL
yankodesign.com

The TourBox Elite wireless controller will absolutely supercharge your digital editing workflow

Putting all your tactile controls right at your fingertips, the TourBox Elite gives you precise control over your content-creating software, speeding up your editing process. The Elite is a wireless cross-platform controller pre-configured to support image editing applications like Photoshop, Lightroom, or Capture One, although the TourBox team says it can also be configured to support a host of other applications like Illustrator, Final Cut Pro, Premiere, After Effects, and DaVinci Resolve.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

10 Reasons to Love a 10-Year-Old Fujifilm Camera

The Fujifilm X-Pro1 has become something of a cult classic. Released in March of 2012, the camera was an immediate hit with photographers due to its aesthetics and outstanding image quality. I picked one up used a few years ago, and it quickly became my favorite take-along camera. As it nears one decade on the market, here are 10 reasons to love the X-Pro1 — 10 years later.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Wins Best Camera Phone Award for 2021

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro has won the MKBHD award for the best camera phone in 2021. This may not come as a surprise to many considering all of the latest improvements and advancements in the latest iPhone cameras. Honorable mentions included the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Vivo X70 Pro Plus.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

LG Unveils A Couple Of New 4K UltraFine Monitors

A few years ago after working with Apple, LG unveiled their UltraFine series of monitors. For those who like the UltraFine series and wanted something new and updated, you’re in luck as LG has since taken the wraps off a couple of new LG UltraFine monitors in both 27-inch and 32-inch options, both of which have 4K resolutions and OLED panels.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Keychron M1 review: A ridiculously light mouse and nothing more

The first time I picked up the Keychron M1, the first mouse made by the incredibly popular keyboard manufacturer, I had my mind blown. Weighing in at just 68g, the $40 M1 is unfathomably light. I’ve held wireless mice without AA batteries inside of them that feel heavier than the M1. It truly feels like I’m holding the outer husk of a mouse, and nothing more.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy