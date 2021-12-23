ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis-UK regulator shows more assertive posture in blocking Facebook purchase of Giphy

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s move to block Facebook-owner Meta Platform Inc’s acquisition of Giphy signalled a new determination to scrutinise digital deals. Meta on Thursday appealed the ruling by the Competition and Markets Authority, which said the 2020 deal must be unwound and Giphy sold as a going...

