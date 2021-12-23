ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Transforming Healthcare: How Anthem Is Using Cloud As Part Of Its Efforts To Drive Proactive, Predictive, And Personalized Healthcare

By Amazon Web Services BRANDVOICE
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTypically, a care provider may only have a patient’s information captured during a single visit. Now, it’s only taking minutes to share comprehensive health data, run analytics and provide actionable, predictive insights that help providers deliver more informed care. And according to Ashok Chennuru, chief data and insights officer for Anthem,...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
himss.org

2022 Predictions: How Will Healthcare Evolve?

HIMSS subject matter experts are looking ahead to the new year, drawing from their vast experience, networks and areas of expertise to provide predictions for the next 12 months and beyond in the healthcare ecosystem. "Will our current system incrementally tackle the problems COVID exacerbated? Will it quickly reinvent itself?...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedCity News

Technology is making healthcare better: 5 trends transforming the sector today

Already well underway before the Covid-19 pandemic, digital transformation rapidly accelerated in the past year, introducing new tools and services to enhance patient care. This significant change will continue to advance as health-tech funding set records in the past year, reaching $15.3 billion and surpassing biopharma in the number of investment deals for the first time. These investments collectively support products, services, and support structures that promote better patient outcomes in an increasingly digital-first healthcare environment.
HEALTH
Forbes

How The Digital Healthcare Industry Can Go Further

President and CEO of Vodafone US Inc., leading Vodafone Business commercial operations throughout North America. Rural Americans form 15-20% of the U.S. population but face disproportionate healthcare inequities. More than 130 rural hospitals have closed over the past decade. Eight hundred additional American rural hospitals — over 40% of all rural hospitals in this country — are at risk of closing, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon taps new leader for healthcare efforts

Amazon tapped Neil Lindsay to oversee its healthcare efforts as it continues to expand its telehealth, online pharmacy and diagnostics units, among other healthcare initiatives, CNBC reported Dec. 15. Mr. Lindsay was promoted last month to senior vice president of health and brand within Amazon's global consumer business, according to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Electronic Health Records#Healthcare System#Data Processing#Health Care#Anthem Inc
healthitsecurity.com

Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Predictions For Next Year

- Over the course of the next year, healthcare organizations will likely continue to grapple with ransomware attacks, a cybersecurity workforce shortage, and challenges surrounding healthcare cybersecurity program implementation. HealthITSecurity spoke with a variety of industry leaders who shared their healthcare cybersecurity and privacy predictions for the upcoming year. Experts...
TECHNOLOGY
Healthcare IT News

Why the healthcare cloud may demand zero trust architecture

One of the most pressing issues in healthcare information technology today is the challenge of securing organizations that operate in the cloud. Healthcare provider organizations increasingly are turning to the cloud to store sensitive data and backup confidential assets, as doing so enables them to save money on IT infrastructure and operations.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Notable Announces Digital Transformation Council To Fundamentally Reshape Healthcare Experiences Through Intelligent Automation

Former Cleveland Clinic CEO, Toby Cosgrove, MD, will serve as executive chair and strategic advisor. Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, announced the formation of the Notable Digital Transformation Council. The council is an advisory board composed of healthcare’s foremost clinical, digital and operational leaders, with the goal of constructing a new vision for healthcare rooted in intelligent automation. The group will leverage its collective expertise to collaboratively brainstorm and draw up the blueprints for a simpler, more engaging healthcare ecosystem.
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: How remote patient monitoring and 5G can advance healthcare

Telemedicine can help reduce inequalities in rural healthcare and ease pressure of physician shortages, writes David Joosten, president and CEO of Vodafone U.S., in Forbes Dec. 16. In rural areas, remote patient monitoring can be used to cut down on patient readmissions and reduce expenses for patients, Mr. Joosten said....
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
aithority.com

Cerba Healthcare Enters Agreement To Acquire Viroclinics-DDL Expanding And Transforming Its Offering In Clinical Trials

The acquisition illustrates the Group’s strategy to strengthen its position in the entire value chain of diagnosis and stresses the pivotal role of clinical trial services. It offers Viroclinics-DDL a broader range of capabilities in its specialty services, and a unique entry into new markets in North America, Asia, and Africa.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Healthcare Triangle Reports Developing Tech Solutions to Help Post-COVID Healthcare Industry Use Big Data to Deliver Better Care

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The pandemic brought a reportedly unprecedented need for innovative solutions to track contagious diseases, provide safer routine care and improve efficiency so that an already stretched-thin staff could continue to deliver exceptional care to all patients while also tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

How public-private partnerships can give more people better healthcare

Health access is a defining challenge facing 21st-century governments. Even before the pandemic, slower-moving crises like non-communicable. diseases and ageing populations threatened to put a strain on health. systems. Public-private partnerships are emerging as innovative solutions for expanding and improving health access. Our world today faces a host of complex...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedCity News

Which cloud is the best match for your healthcare transformation priorities?

The evolution of cloud computing technology provides healthcare enterprises with a widening range of options to support their digital transformation efforts. A report by Chilmark Research sponsored by Innovaccer offers a deep dive into what factors healthcare organizations should consider when evaluating health cloud vendor options. The health cloud is...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

How Automation Is Transforming Healthcare Jobs

President and CTO of Brado, overseeing the company's digital marketing, data science and NLP technology. All jobs are vulnerable to some degree of automation, including those in healthcare. The specter of automation delivers a quick stab of panic for many as they imagine their future. The Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Brillio Acquires Cedrus Digital To Strengthen Their Digital Transformation Service Capabilities In The Healthcare, And Financial Services Industries With Cloud Native Product Engineering, Cloud Security, And Cognitive Automation Capabilities.

The acquisition of Cedrus Digital, with its consulting-led model and over 150 cloud, data and product engineers, primarily in the United States, will further augment Brillio’s nearshore digital transformation capabilities offered for Fortune 500 clients. Brillio, a leader in digital technology consulting and services, announced today that it has...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

ARTIST for Her pioneers digitalization to transform the future of women's healthcare

Bengaluru (Karnataka), December 21 (ANI/PR Newswire): While the world is increasingly moving towards digitalization because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bengaluru-based ARTIST for Her (Asian Research and Training Institute for Skill Transfer), led by its CEO Dr Hema Divakar, a renowned healthcare leader, pioneered the concept of digital transfer of skills, knowledge and training to healthcare providers and caregivers much before the deadly coronavirus impacted humanity.
HEALTH
bizjournals

Healthcare marketers can use these 3 pillars to reach a local B2B audience

Healthcare marketers are facing new challenges when it comes to reaching decision-makers in local, B2B audiences. Like all businesses, their prospective customers are inundated with advertising messages, making it difficult to stand out. At the same time, new technology means increased complexity. Data actionability, cross-departmental collaboration and audience and account target identification add to the strain.
HEALTH
aithority.com

Kiira Health Raises $4Million To Transform Healthcare For Young Women.

Kiira Health, a Los Angeles-based healthcare technology company, recently closed a $4M seed round led by 500 Global and Forum VC with participation from Serena Ventures, California Healthcare Foundation, and more. Kiira is a technology-enabled healthcare provider focused on addressing the needs of young multicultural women and empowering them to...
HEALTH
thefastmode.com

BT Secures Top Class Doctors to Bolster its Smart Healthcare Offering

BT recently announced the creation of a Clinical Advisory Board, comprised of experienced healthcare professionals, to drive the growth of new connected healthcare solutions which will deliver better outcomes and experiences for the NHS and patients. BT’s new Clinical Advisory Board will include eight leading NHS clinicians who will work...
HEALTH SERVICES
Medical News Today

How COVID-19 is changing research and healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions of people to be ill and led to millions of deaths worldwide. This public health emergency has affected everyone’s life and well-being. Through the suffering, however, there is one silver lining: The pandemic has also provided motivation for different disciplines to come together and put up a united front against this crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
aithority.com

Virsys12 Celebrates 10 years Of Transforming The Business Of Healthcare With Technology

Company recognizes key customers and employees for living the company’s core values of Collaboration, Transformation, Passion and Integrity. Friends, family, customers, employees and others gathered yesterday at Virsys12’s corporate offices here to celebrate the healthcare technology company’s 10-year anniversary. The highlight of the event was recognizing three customers and three employees for exemplifying Virsys12’s core values of Passion, Transformation, Collaboration and Integrity.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy