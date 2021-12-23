Transforming Healthcare: How Anthem Is Using Cloud As Part Of Its Efforts To Drive Proactive, Predictive, And Personalized Healthcare
Typically, a care provider may only have a patient’s information captured during a single visit. Now, it’s only taking minutes to share comprehensive health data, run analytics and provide actionable, predictive insights that help providers deliver more informed care. And according to Ashok Chennuru, chief data and insights officer for Anthem,...www.forbes.com
Comments / 0