Public Safety

Jury finds Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter charges in death of Daunte Wright

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County jury has found former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter guilty of both first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021. The outcome reached by the 12-person jury panel came after four days of...

