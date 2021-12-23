Holiday Weekend Events: Live Music, Film, Dance, and More!

The following events are planned for the upcoming week throughout the region:. • The Theater at Santander Arena, Reading, presents the Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer and artist has become one of the 21st century’s most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic, violin-driven electronic music. Stirling has attracted over 13 million subscribers and 3 billion-plus views on YouTube. In 2017 she released her first holiday album, “Warmer in the Winter,” featuring classic and original songs. Her single “Carol of the Bells” is still the only instrumental song to ever reach the Top 10 at AC Radio and peaked at No. 1 on Holiday Radio in 2020. For tickets and more information, visit santander-arena.com.

