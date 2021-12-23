ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Holiday Weekend Events: Live Music, Film, Dance, and More!

By Baristanet Staff
baristanet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Omicron variant causing last-minute cancellations of many events and the holiday weekend upon us, there aren’t too many local events to enjoy....

baristanet.com

Comments / 0

Vail Daily

Ice sculptures, ice hockey games, visits with Santa, live music and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks: 12/17/21

Art in Public Places is once again hosting the 15th annual Vail Winterfest, which kicks off just before the holidays on Sunday. Come and enjoy the new ice sculptures from Paul Wertin of Alpine Ice and guest artist, Olive Moya. The banks of Gore Creek will be filled with all sorts of forms and icy figures ranging from 5-feet to 12-feet in height. At night, these sculptures will be lit up via colorful lighting.
VAIL, CO
State
New Jersey State
cltampa.com

8 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay over Christmas weekend

The holidays are all about being with loved ones, and when they’re out-of-towners, you often take them to the most special places Tampa Bay has to offer. No matter where you end up this weekend, please consider the immunocompromised and those who cannot get vaccinated and wear a mask whenever possible. Tip venue staff like they’re working on a holiday, too—because they are.
TAMPA, FL
Delaware County Daily Times

Celebrate the season with music and dance [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the upcoming week throughout the region:. • The Theater at Santander Arena, Reading, presents the Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer and artist has become one of the 21st century’s most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic, violin-driven electronic music. Stirling has attracted over 13 million subscribers and 3 billion-plus views on YouTube. In 2017 she released her first holiday album, “Warmer in the Winter,” featuring classic and original songs. Her single “Carol of the Bells” is still the only instrumental song to ever reach the Top 10 at AC Radio and peaked at No. 1 on Holiday Radio in 2020. For tickets and more information, visit santander-arena.com.
THEATER & DANCE
The Gainesville Sun

Holiday events and Art Walk: Gainesville best bets in weekend entertainment

FINAL 2021 HIGH SPRINGS ART WALK The seasonal Art Walk in downtown historic High Springs takes a final bow for 2021 with more than 20 local artists gracing sidewalks and storefronts from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday along U.S. 27. Some locations will feature live painting and demonstrations showcasing High Springs’ walkable, charming small-town...
#Dance#Live Music#Local Events#Movies#Omicron#Largest Glow Party#Wellmont
blockclubchicago.org

Ravenswood Light Up Nights Return This Weekend With Live Music, Restaurant Specials

RAVENSWOOD — Neighbors have decorated their yards, windows and sidewalks for this weekend’s Ravenswood Light Up Nights event. The free, three-night community light show from the Ravenswood Neighbors Association will go 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Neighbors can enjoy light displays, a public art project, live music, restaurant specials and...
CHICAGO, IL
skiddle.com

Last Chance To Dance: Five huge events happening this weekend

It is the final Last Chance To Dance before Christmas and we've got some fantastic events for you to attend. It's one of the last weekends of 2021 so let's give a very mixed year a send-off in hopes of a better 2022. This is your final chance before New Years Eve to get out to a club, here's where we recommend spending this weekend.
THEATER & DANCE
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Library Hosting Live Music And Holiday Fun Friday

This is something I never thought I would see in my life. Mainly, because I have no idea how this will work. It feels impossible to have live music at a library. I just feel like a librarian will chase them around, shushing them. But, somehow, Laramie County Library System is set to host a "Holiday Extravaganza" with live music and I guess the librarians will temper their shushes.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Roanoke Times

Live music and more in valleys' venues: December-January

Jan. 15 - Leanne Morgan. Jan. 14 - Tri-State Arenacross 2022 Indoor Championship Series. Jan. 29 - George Colligan Trio (Fostek Hall) Friday, 12/31/21 - NYE Dinner & Dance with Twin Creeks Stringband & The New Macedon Rangers 6:00pm Dinner/8:00pm Dance Tickets are $35 for dinner & dance, $15 for the dance only. (Friends & Fixtures $30 / $12 for dance only)
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Trojan

Love Actually Live: A multimedia film and musical experience

Podcast Staff Member Andrew Kerner shares his experience seeing Love Actually Live, an interactive musical that combines a live orchestra with film reenactments, bringing a beloved Christmas movie to life. Tune in to hear about the show and the magic of returning to live theater!
MOVIES
Austin 360

Merry music, holiday hangs: Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, Robert Earl Keen, more live music

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Dec. 16-22. (Check individual event websites for COVID-19 safety information, including possible cancellations; one show that was initially included here, A Giant Dog at Cheer Up Charlies on Friday, has been canceled.) Thursday. Tejano Christmas Toy...
uncg.edu

Spartan holiday gifts: books, music, spring events

If you’re looking for gift ideas, UNC Greensboro has plenty to offer, from tickets to fantastic events at UNCG and on downtown stages to poetry, memoir, works of fiction, and historical studies, as well as new albums by faculty and alumni. “How to Survive a Human Attack: A Guide...
hickmancountytimes.com

Live Music

At Grinders Switch At the chamber’s Grinders Switch Center, on the Centerville Square, the Grinders Switch Hour features live music on Saturdays at 10 a.m.; visitors welcome. KIX-96.7 broadcasts the show. Performers: December 25 and January 1, a repeat of the Christmas special with Grinders Switch Ensemble, Damon Wherry, John Hudspeth, Rick Hines, Brenda Lynn Allen, Les Kerr and Scott […]
CENTERVILLE, TN
pghcitypaper.com

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Kingfly Spirits, and more (Dec. 23-25)

Saxophone/flutist Rick Matt, trombone/keyboardist Reggie Watkins, bassist Ava Lintz, and drummer Dave Throckmorton will be performing as a jazz quartet at Kingfly Spirits for your enjoyment. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $10 suggested. 21 and over. kingflyspirits.com. DIAMOND LIFE. Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time are...
