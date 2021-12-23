Sanders practices in full on Thursday

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was a full participant in Thursday's practice after missing last Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers and being limited on Wednesday with a knee injury.

The Bills will already be without wide receiver Cole Beasley when they take on the New England Patriots Sunday in Foxborough, so getting a healthy Sanders being available for them could be a big help for the offense.

The team practiced inside Highmark Stadium at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park, and while Sanders was there, they were also missing a couple players.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei didn't practice for personal reasons and cornerback Cam Lewis was sick. Lewis' illness was not listed as Covid related, but in addition to Beasley, the team was still without offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano, as well as defensive end A.J. Epenesa who all remained on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Micah Hyde was limited for a second day in a row with a back injury.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list and participated in practice.

