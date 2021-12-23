Cole Park Pier Taggers Arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – On December 23, at approximately 2:10 a.m., the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) responded to a complaint of vandalism on the newly renovated Cole Park Pier and Plaza.

A fisherman observed individuals spray painting benches, trashcans, and light poles on the pier and promptly called CCPD. Our officers arrived on the scene quickly and took two male individuals into custody.

The suspects, identified as Emanuel Ysaguirre, age 20, and Ethan Flores, age 20, were arrested for graffiti offenses and possession of criminal instruments.

We thank the individual who reported this crime and encourage our community to report crime when they observe it.

