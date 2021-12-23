ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Season Impacts COVID-19 Testing Clinics

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 5 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District will have COVID-19 testing clinics and the state-run mobile infusion clinic available next week. Testing and infusion therapy are offered FREE to the public.

COVID-19 Testing Site:

Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial, 2602 Hospital Boulevard, Monday, December 27, Tuesday, December 28, and Wednesday, December 29, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Testing continues Monday, January 3, 2022, and Thursday, January 6, 2022, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. To register online, visit the City’s website at www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and then click “COVID-19 TESTING Registration.”

Amistad Community Health Center, 1533 South Brownlee Boulevard, will only be open on Thursday, December 30, 2021, 7:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. by appointment only. To register online, visit www.amistadchc.com/covi19_vaccine/.

Amistad Community Health Center, 814 East Main Avenue in Robstown, will only be open on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 7:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. by appointment only. To register online, visit www.amistadchc.com/covi19_vaccine/.

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, 2882 Holly Road. No testing from December 27 to December 31, 2021. Testing resumes on Monday, January 3, 2022, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only. Call 361-356-9572 to schedule an appointment.

Antibody Infusion Clinic:

The State of Texas has a mobile infusion clinic providing therapy in people’s homes. A doctor’s referral is required for treatment. Call the Public Health District at 361-826-7200 for information about monoclonal antibody infusions.

To qualify for monoclonal infusion therapy, you must be 12 years of age or older, weigh at least 88 pounds, have a doctor’s referral, be within ten days of onset symptoms, and have a pulse oxygen level greater than 93%. You must also fall into one or more of these high-risk groups:

  • Age 65 or older
  • Obese or overweight with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or greater
  • Pregnant
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes
  • HIV
  • Leukemia
  • Immunocompromised
  • Cardiovascular disease
  • Hypertension
  • Chronic lung disease
  • Moderate to severe asthma
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Neurodevelopmental disorders

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and www.nuecesknows.com.

You can also find updates on City social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.

