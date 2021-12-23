Holiday Season Impacts COVID-19 Testing Clinics

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District will have COVID-19 testing clinics and the state-run mobile infusion clinic available next week. Testing and infusion therapy are offered FREE to the public.

COVID-19 Testing Site:

Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial, 2602 Hospital Boulevard, Monday, December 27, Tuesday, December 28, and Wednesday, December 29, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Testing continues Monday, January 3, 2022, and Thursday, January 6, 2022, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. To register online, visit the City’s website at www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and then click “COVID-19 TESTING Registration.”

Amistad Community Health Center, 1533 South Brownlee Boulevard, will only be open on Thursday, December 30, 2021, 7:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. by appointment only. To register online, visit www.amistadchc.com/covi19_vaccine/.

Amistad Community Health Center, 814 East Main Avenue in Robstown, will only be open on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 7:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. by appointment only. To register online, visit www.amistadchc.com/covi19_vaccine/.

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, 2882 Holly Road. No testing from December 27 to December 31, 2021. Testing resumes on Monday, January 3, 2022, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only. Call 361-356-9572 to schedule an appointment.

Antibody Infusion Clinic:

The State of Texas has a mobile infusion clinic providing therapy in people’s homes. A doctor’s referral is required for treatment. Call the Public Health District at 361-826-7200 for information about monoclonal antibody infusions.

To qualify for monoclonal infusion therapy, you must be 12 years of age or older, weigh at least 88 pounds, have a doctor’s referral, be within ten days of onset symptoms, and have a pulse oxygen level greater than 93%. You must also fall into one or more of these high-risk groups:

Age 65 or older

Obese or overweight with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or greater

Pregnant

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

HIV

Leukemia

Immunocompromised

Cardiovascular disease

Hypertension

Chronic lung disease

Moderate to severe asthma

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and www.nuecesknows.com.

