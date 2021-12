Markus Crane has passed away at the age of 33. Freelance Wrestling first reported the news on Twitter. Crane competed for various Independent promotions over the years including GCW, Freelance, NPU, and more. He was known for competing in deathmatches. He last wrestled at GCW Planet Death in April and has shared the ring with the likes of Zicky Dice, Jimmy Lloyd, Nick Gage, and more. He's also competed in three Nick Gage Invitational tournaments.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO