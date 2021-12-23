ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC, Big East Alter Basketball Policies as COVID Cases Spike

Cover picture for the articleThe Southeastern and Big East conferences have updated their policies for basketball game postponements, cancellations and rescheduling to provide more leniency for teams that are unable to play because of spiking COVID-19 cases. The policies for both conferences establish that men's and women's teams will be required to play...

saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
Orlando Sentinel

Coaching turnover has Clemson entering Cheez-It Bowl matchup with familiar faces in new roles

After more than a decade of relative stability among the coaching staff at Clemson, the Tigers are experiencing an offseason of dramatic changes. Gone are longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, lured to head coaching opportunities, respectively, at Oklahoma and Virginia. The pair were significant components to the program, winning six straight ACC ...
On3.com

Tennessee Football gets smacked with reality following bowl tweet

The Tennessee Volunteers got the best of their in-state rivals at Vanderbilt this year, winning handedly by a 45-21 final, but when the Volunteers tried to take another victory lap on Twitter Sunday, they were met with a painful dose of reality. Tennessee went 7-5 under first-year head coach Josh...
Channel 3000

Badgers hit the road ahead of Las Vegas Bowl

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers football team is officially on the road to the Las Vegas Bowl. The team took off Friday afternoon for Nevada ahead of the bowl game against Arizona State. The Badgers will be looking to end the season on a high note after losing their...
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Ohio State's Rose Bowl appearance

Ohio State fell just short of a B1G Championship Game appearance and a potential trip to the College Football Playoff. However, the Buckeyes still get the chance to end the year with a marquee game against a quality opponent. On New Year’s Day, Ryan Day will lead Ohio State into...
Deadline

Hawai’i Bowl Canceled As Covid Impacts Second College Bowl Game Of Season

The University of Hawai’i has been forced to bow out of playing in the Hawai’i Bowl, which was scheduled to kick off in its traditional Christmas Eve TV slot this evening on ESPN. The host school, which was to play Memphis in Honolulu, cited Covid issues within the football program and pulled out late Thursday night, forcing the cancellation. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” athletics director David Matlin said. “The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches,...
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin AD McIntosh contracts COVID, will miss bowl game

MADISON (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison Athletic Director Chris McIntosh has contracted COVID-19 and will miss the Badgers' bowl game in Las Vegas. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that McIntosh has tested positive for the disease and will miss the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday. The Badgers will face Arizona State.
CBS LA

No. 5 UCLA, No. 8 USC Announce Postponements Due To COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Both of Los Angeles’ Top-10 ranked men’s college basketball teams, No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 USC, have announced future postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks within their respective programs. The Bruins (8-1) are postponing their highly anticipated matchup against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30, as well as their games against Arizona State on New Year’s Day. UCLA has yet to play since their 67-56 victory against Marquette on Dec. 11. The Bruins have paused all team-related activities and have either postponed or canceled their last five games. UCLA's upcoming home games against Arizona (Dec. 30) and Arizona State...
cnycentral.com

College Basketball: Syracuse v. Brown preview

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The recent spike of COVID-19 in Onondaga County has affected thousands of Central New Yorkers, including dozens of players on the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team. The Orange were forced to postpone their last two games against Lehigh (12/18) and Cornell (12/21) due to COVID-19 issues surrounding the team. Head coach, Jim Boeheim said 14 out of the 20 players and managers on the team tested positive for COVID-19 during the middle part of December, just days after the 79-75 loss to Georgetown. Syracuse was able to pick up a game against Brown (12/27) to offset the postponement of either the Lehigh or Cornell game, which may or may not be made up because nothing is guaranteed during a pandemic. Putting COVID-19 aside, the Orange is looking to get back in the win column for the first time in almost a month. Syracuse’s last win came back on December 4 during a 63-60 road win against Florida State. The Orange have lost its last two games, including a 67-53 defeat to Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic, followed by the four point loss to Georgetown.
