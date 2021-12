Gold markets dropped a bit to kick off the Friday session only to turn around and show signs of strength yet again. Gold has been threatening a breakout for a while now, with the $1820 level being the area that I need to see broken above to get long. This is not to say I do not expect it to happen, just that you should keep in mind that the lack of liquidity could cause some issues.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO