Tyler Stovall on the Racial History of Freedom

Move BHC is a heavy metal band that has been promoting more than just their music. The band title comes from a 1985 bombing, from the state of police in Philidelphia who landed this attack on a Black community. The lead singer Corey Charpentier, along with the musicians and crew, have been using their music to speak up against Black violence and other groups who haven’t received justice. Their two recent releases are The Demo in 2020 and Freedom Dreams, which has been out since February 2021. The band has played at multiple shows such as The Pet in Pawtucket RI and at Trans Pecos just last month. They are currently available on most platforms like Youtube and BandCamp, as well as Spotify with over 4,000 monthly listeners.
