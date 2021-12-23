More Than Squid Game: The International Rise Of K-Dramas (Rebroadcast)

The phenomenon known as Squid Game really lifted the K-dramas that came after it, as evidenced by the Netflix most watched K-dramas worldwide top 10 list of 2021. Squid Game is number 1 of course, then it’s Hellbound in second followed by revenge thriller My Name. Those two dramas aired after Squid Game and while good definitely got more viewers because of the overall worldwide audience interest in K-dramas in general thanks to Squid Game. The same goes for The King’s Affection currently trending so high on Netflix, but it didn’t make this list since it’s only aired for 7 weeks and doesn’t have enough time to collect the views. After the top three, earlier year hit Vincenzo comes in 4th followed by Sweet Home, which actually premiered at the very end of 2020 but is considered a 2021 drama since the majority of views were this year. The next 5 on the list are Love Alarm, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Nevertheless, Run On, and Sisyphus: The Myth. There were so many hits and misses in 2021 and I for one am ready for 2022 and a new slate of K-dramas.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO