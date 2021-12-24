When It Comes to Fashion Photography, Helmut Newton Was Inimitable

With the Omicron variant spiking around the world, fashion week plans have yet again been thrown into question. The British Fashion Council announced it would cancel its fall 2022 men’s shows planned for early January, merging them into a single genderless fashion week in mid-February. Pitti Uomo, Milan men’s, Paris men’s, and couture are still on the calendar for January, but as one independent designer recently told me, “We all have a Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C depending on what the government and the health guidelines say.” Whether runways will return as physical events or be partnered with digital streams, films, or games is still to be decided. In short, phygital fashion week is back.

