Arrol-Johnston

When it was unveiled in 1959, the Maserati 5000 GT was the Italian marque’s fullest expression of Gran Turismo, the ultimate Maserati road car of its era and the only one to rival Ferrari’s exclusive Superamerica. The auction of any 5000 GT is an occasion, and on January 24, this 1961 example will be offered as part of Gooding & Company’s Geared Online Scottsdale Edition sale. Available in the Maserati catalog from 1959 through 1964, the Tipo AM103, as the 5000 GT was officially designated, established a series of achievements. It was Maserati’s first V-8-powered road-going automobile, and Europe’s first fuel-injected...

BUYING CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO