Medical examiner: Former Buccaneers, Chargers WR Vincent Jackson died from ‘chronic alcohol use’

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Medical examiner: Vincent Jackson died of 'chronic alcohol use'. File photo: Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during Training Camp on July 31, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — An autopsy performed in Florida lists former NFL player Vincent Jackson’s death as “natural” and notes that the death was due to chronic alcohol use, Reuters reported.

Vincent Jackson, who played as a wide receiver in the NFL for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers, was found dead in a Florida hotel room earlier this year. When he was found, there were no signs of trauma, WFTS reported. His family had reported him missing days prior when his body was found.

Jackson’s brain was donated after his death, and the Concussion Legacy Foundation announced last week that Vincent Jackson’s brain tested positive for stage 2 CTE, as we reported last week. Stage 4 is the most severe form of the disease, which can only be diagnosed posthumously.

The autopsy report from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s office found Jackson suffered from alcoholic cardiomyopathy, hepatic steatosis and fibrosis, jaundice and renal failure among other conditions consistent with chronic alcohol use, ESPN reported.

While playing with the Chargers – at the time in San Diego – Jackson was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in 2006 and 2009, Reuters reported. He had no alcohol-related incidents while he played in Tampa.

