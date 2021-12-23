ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just The Point: But it’s not in the Constitution!

Most Americans believe that all of our Constitutional Rights are clearly and specifically stated in the words of the Constitution. Most Americans are wrong. The United States Supreme Court has a long history of finding new Constitutional Rights, even when they are not mentioned anywhere in the Constitution. The Court’s ability...

Boston Globe

Democrats should apply Supreme Court’s abortion decision to firearms

Over the past week, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has broached introducing legislation that would do to gun providers what Texas has done to abortion providers: deputize a massive army of private “bounty hunters” to put them on the defensive. A California initiative would allow any Californian to sue “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” and recover unlimited damages. The defendants would have to plead their Second Amendment rights in appealing adverse verdicts — if they could stay in business long enough to do so, which many could not. Governor Kathy Hochul opened the door for a similar approach in New York with earlier legislative action that authorizes suits against gun manufacturers for injuries and deaths linked to firearms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Biden's Supreme Court commission frustrated by Constitution

After more than six months of meetings and hundreds of pages of report documents, the Constitution has proven too much for President Biden’s commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. In issuing its final report, the commission resembled little more than participants in a high school debate tournament. Few minds were changed, and nothing that came out of the debate had any practical significance in political reality.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Supreme Court case places Sixth Amendment in peril

With many Americans focused on headline-grabbing U.S. Supreme Court cases, it would be easy to miss a critically important case that has flown under the radar: Shinn v. Jones and Ramirez. Despite the consolidated case’s low-profile, it has the potential to fundamentally reshape the criminal justice system in a manner that should offend conservatives’ core sensibilities — that of protecting life, liberty, and unalienable rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

In abortion rights debate, Biden doesn't often use the word

President Joe Biden insists that he strongly believes in the rights spelled out in the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that are now under the most dire threat in decades. But he barely even uses the word "abortion" and when his administration has been asked about what it can do to protect reproductive rights, the response has mostly been that Congress must write the landmark court decision into law, a strategy that is highly likely to fail. To women who rallied to Biden’s presidential campaign in no small part to protect the landmark 1973 court ruling, that's not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

What I Got Wrong About Brett Kavanaugh and Abortion

During oral arguments over S.B. 8, the Texas abortion ban that empowers vigilantes to sue clinics and their “abettors” for a $10,000 bounty, Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to understand the state’s cynical game. S.B. 8, Kavanaugh explained, is a brazen effort to work around Supreme Court precedent, with ramifications for many other rights favored by conservatives. He brought up an amicus brief filed by the Firearms Policy Coalition, which opposed S.B. 8 out of fear that blue states could deploy the same strategy against gun rights. “This will easily become the model for suppression of other constitutional rights,” the justice said, quoting from the brief. “And it could be free speech rights,” he continued. “It could be free exercise. … It could be Second Amendment rights if this position is accepted here.” By the end of arguments, I anticipated that the justice would vote to let federal courts block S.B. 8—not because he supported abortion rights, but because he grasped the existential threat that Texas’ law posed to his court’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

While Hearing the Case that Could Overturn Roe, Amy Coney Barrett Suggests Adoption Could Obviate the Need for Abortion Anyway

This morning, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case that explicitly asks the high court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Astute listeners are trying to take their clues about the fate of Roe from the questions of the three justices whose votes are unknown—Chief Justice John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. This set of conservative justices, while listening to arguments about Texas’ notorious S.B. 8 last month, demonstrated some hesitation about overturning Roe and further dismantling the inherent legitimacy of the highest court in the land.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states

Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute.  The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin because of its supposed potential for abuse and lack of medical applications.  But 36 states plus the District of […] The post Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Abolish draft registration – don’t expand it to include women

Plans to mandate Selective Service registration for women were dropped in last-minute negotiations over the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed Congress on Dec. 15. But they will no doubt return. So will proposals to end mandatory registration for men. The latter is a better step toward gender equality. Although military conscription ended in 1973 […] The post Abolish draft registration – don’t expand it to include women appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICS
POLITICO

The new rules of Monopoly

Washington has spent decades playing from the same rulebook in the game of keeping dominant businesses from snuffing out the competition. But a new breed of antitrust enforcers say those rules are rigged against consumers — and in favor of Big Tech. They say it’s time to change the game.
AMAZON

