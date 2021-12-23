ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dUnV9jy00

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.03 to $73.79 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.56 to $76.85 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $2.21 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.33 a gallon. January natural gas fell 25 cents to $3.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $9.50 to $1,811.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 12 cents to $22.94 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.39 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.46 Japanese yen from 114.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.1334 from $1.1331.

Comments / 3

Related
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. According to one scenario published in Lukoil’s recent Global Energy Perspectives to 2050 report, world oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050.
TRAFFIC
CNN

Texas refinery blast could help push gas prices above $4 a gallon

New York (CNN Business) — The blast at a Texas oil refinery early Thursday will probably push already high gasoline prices even higher — although not immediately. The blast and resulting fire at the ExxonMobil (XOM) plant in the Houston-area city of Baytown, Texas, injured at least four workers. The accident could hamper output at one of America's largest refineries for months, weighing on gasoline supply at at time when US refining capacity has already been reduced, said Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service.
TEXAS STATE
investing.com

U.S. Gasoline Stockpile Jump Overwhelms Weekly Drop in Crude Stocks - EIA

Investing.com - U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell almost double to expectations last week, though inventories of gasoline rose more than eight times the levels forecast, weekly data from the Energy Information Administration showed Wednesday. Stockpiles of distillates, typically turned into diesel and fuel for aircraft, among others, posted a surprise...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Crude Oil Prices#Gas Prices#Heating Oil
Reuters

Surpluses on the horizon to douse fire under copper prices

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Higher supplies and softer demand are expected to cool copper prices next year after a dizzying climb to record highs this year, but the metal's central role in the energy transition will keep sentiment positive. As top consumer China staged an economic rebound and exchange...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

European Gas Plunges as Recent Rally Lures Flotilla of U.S. LNG

Shipments to help offset lower flows from top supplier Russia. European natural gas prices plunged more than 20% on Thursday as this year’s stellar rally attracted a flotilla of U.S. cargoes. At least 10 vessels. are heading to Europe. , according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Another 20...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

A Flotilla of U.S. LNG Cargoes Is Headed to Fuel-Starved Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Cold-stricken Europe is drawing a flotilla of U.S. liquefied natural gas cargoes amid an energy crisis that has sent gas prices to record levels. Facing a winter shortage and little relief from the continent’s main supplier Russia, natural gas in Northwest Europe is trading for about $57.54 per million British thermal units, up almost a third from a week earlier. That’s roughly $24 higher than Asian prices and more than 14 times higher than gas being sold on U.S. benchmark Henry Hub.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
theedgemarkets.com

Oil prices ease in holiday trade, market focus on next OPEC+ move

TOKYO (Dec 24): Brent crude futures snapped a three-day rally on Friday in light trade, with many investors away for the holidays, but the benchmark was still headed for a weekly gain, with the market focusing on the next step by OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant. Brent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

3 currencies to buy as the crude oil price bounces back

The crude oil price has bounced back in the past few days. This jump has happened as worries of the Omicron variant ease. We explain the key currencies to buy if this trend continues. The price of crude oil has jumped this week as worries of the Omicron variant eases....
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Regains Strength, US GDP Impresses

Crude oil price started a fresh increase from the $66.25 support zone. It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near $69.50 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD. EUR/USD could gain pace if it breaks the 1.1350 resistance. The US GDP increased 2.3% in Q3 2021, more than the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD tumbles below 1.2850 as stocks and crude oil prices rise

Canadian dollar strengthens versus US dollar amid risk appetite. USD/CAD falls for the second day in a row, turns negative for the current week. The USD/CAD accelerated the decline during the American session as US stocks rose further and amid a rally in crude oil prices. The pair dropped to 1.2840, hitting the lowest level since Friday. It remains near the lows, under pressure.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build

Crude oil prices recovered on Wednesday morning despite word from the Energy Information Administration of an inventory draw of 4.7 million barrels for the week to December 17. At 423.6 million barrels, crude oil inventories remain 8% below the five-year average—compared to 7% below the five-year average last week.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Prices Up as U.S. Crude Stocks Decrease

Investing.com – Oil pieces have climbed after a decrease in U.S. crude stockpiles and higher equities pushed by economic data. Brent oil futures edged up 0.03% to $75.62 by 9:51 PM ET (2:51 AM GMT) and WTI futures were up 0.35% to $73.12. Last week, the Energy Information Administration...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Lumber prices are on the rise again

Lumber prices have shot up again in a rise reminiscent of a year ago, when high-climbing wood prices warned of the hinky supply lines and broad inflation to come. Futures for January delivery ended Friday at $1,089.10 per thousand board feet, twice the price for a prompt delivery in mid-November.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil rallies, Gold drifts, Bitcoin recovers

Crude prices are rebounding alongside as equities on optimism holiday travel will remain intact for most vaccinated individuals. Both the US and UK are not headed to lockdowns and that suggests the short-term outlook might not get completely derailed by the omicron variant. US daily coronavirus infections in the U.S....
MARKETS
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction: here’s what to expect in the new week

Crude oil price has been within a horizontal channel for two weeks. Analysts have maintained differing outlooks on the impact of Omicron on global oil demand. Heightened volatility is expected in the new week. Crude oil price ended the past week in the red. Heightened volatility will likely continue in...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil Outlook:Will Omicron Continue to Hinder Oil Prices?

US Crude (WTI) breaks at the key psychological level of $70.00. Key levels of support and resistance continue to hold bulls and bears and bears at bay. Oil Prices have recently dwindled as the Omicron variant continues to affect demand. As global lockdowns continue to weigh on risk sentiment, rising...
TRAFFIC
hawaiitelegraph.com

Half of US oil pipelines sit empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of US oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70%, but now it's down to 50% as production dropped from a record 13 million bpd to 11 million bpd.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Omicron Fuels Weakness in Energy Markets

Growth concerns around the omicron variant are provoking a burn off in oil prices. A break of the November 4 low would put crude oil prices on a trajectory towards their year-long channel support, coming in closer to 71.00. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, crude oil prices have...
TRAFFIC
ABC News

ABC News

487K+
Followers
123K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy