Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings...

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

WEST VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021-- Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “IVCPU” beginning December 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “IVCP” and “IVCPW,” respectively.
Samsara Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 35,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading...
NeuroSense Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market of 2,000,000 units, each consisting of one ordinary share and a warrant representing the right to purchase one ordinary share with an exercise price of $6.00 per share, at an initial public offering price of $6.00 per unit. In addition, NeuroSense has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional ordinary shares and/or 300,000 additional warrants at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriter partially exercised its option and purchased an additional 300,000 warrants, each representing the right to purchase one ordinary share. NeuroSense's ordinary shares and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 9, 2021 under the ticker symbols "NRSN" and "NRSNW," respectively. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, were approximately $12 million, inclusive of the underwriter's option.
3 REITs That Yield A Whopping 9%

A few days ago I wrote on 3 REITs that were yielding at least 7%. To (almost) close out the year, I started a series about high-yielding REITs. The first article was “3 Lucky REITs That Yield 7%.” The second was “3 Crazy 8%-Yielding REITs We’re Buying Hand Over Fist.” Which brings us to the (probably) last installment in the series.
Tuniu's Management Members Plan To Buy Shares Worth $2M

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) said its senior management members, including Donald Dunde Yu, founder, chairman, and CEO, Wei Zhang, EVP, and Anqiang Chen, financial controller, intend to purchase the company's American depositary shares (ADS) on the open market. The company's employees plan to use their personal funds to purchase the...
3 Cryptocurrencies Poised for Monster Rebounds in 2022

The sky could be the limit if all goes well with Ethereum’s upgrade next year. Decentraland could help investors benefit from the growth of the metaverse. Basic Attention Token is a top play among application-focused cryptocurrencies. December has been a tough month for most cryptocurrencies. With money generally moving...
China will step up foreign exchange market monitoring in 2022 - regulator

Hong Kong, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China will strengthen foreign exchange market monitoring and step up risk prevention and control in 2022, the country's FX regulator said in a statement on Monday. In 2022, China will also promote cross-border investment of private equity investment funds, the State Administration of Foreign...
U.S. equity funds enjoy big inflows on easing Omicron worries

Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds saw big inflows in the week ended Dec. 22, supported by easing fears over the Omicron variant and strong earnings from some big companies such as Nike (NKE.N) and Micron Technology (MU.O). read more. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought $27.55 billion...
