‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Earns $27.8 Million in Wednesday Box Office

Cover picture for the articleWednesday saw the release of three major new films, but that has not stopped Spider-Man: No Way Home’s continued box office dominance. On Wednesday, this capper to the Tom Holland trilogy of Spider-Man films made $27.8 million. After 6 days at the North American box office, the film...

Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
BGR.com

The final season of this pulse-pounding Netflix sci-fi series has viewers going wild

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday December is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed month full of exciting new content from Netflix. To list just a few examples, we’ll have super-buzzy new films that critics are already salivating over (The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God). Plus tons of new shows and new seasons of existing shows, like sophomore seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, December 1 also gave us a new season of a fan favorite: Lost in Space, which is actually ending with this third and...
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Decision To Bring VENOM Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote found themselves suddenly teleported to another world. The dive motel they'd been staying in became a luxury resort, while a news report on television confirmed that the duo had landed in a reality the Spectacular Spider-Man - outed as Peter Parker by J. Jonah Jameson - calls home.
ComicBook

Hawkeye Finally Introduces Fan Favorite Villain to the MCU

Think back in time just a few weeks. Hawkeye Episode 3 showed snippets of Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) upbringing, including a part where her "Uncle" was introduced. After weeks of speculation, that very uncle has now been revealed, putting any such speculation over the character's identity to bed. Major spoilers...
Variety

Why Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Hit the Wrong Box Office Notes

Steven Spielberg managed to get critics on board for his ambitious “West Side Story” remake. The moviegoing masses? Not so much. Over the weekend, Disney and 20th Century Studio’s reimagining of “West Side Story” collected just $10.5 million in its domestic debut, a dismal result for a movie of its scale and scope. The lavish musical, one of the best reviewed movies of the year, carries a $100 million budget and faces an uphill battle to profitability. Given its price tag, industry insiders estimate “West Side Story” needs to generate at least $300 million globally to break even in its theatrical...
Collider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Beats Estimates, Earns Second Highest Opening of All Time

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can... if spiders repeatedly break box office records, that is. Spider-Man: No Way Home beat opening weekend estimates, including its previous estimated domestic weekend total of $253 million - a pandemic-era record - landing on a final domestic open of $260 million. This officially gives Spidey the second highest opening of all time in the United States, taking $121.9 million on Friday, $73.9 million on Saturday, and another whopping $64.1 million on Sunday from across 4,336 locations, including all IMAX and PLF screens. The opening weekend gross further cements No Way Home as the best opening for Sony's Spider-Man franchise, and also marks the industry's best ever for December.
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Team Plans Best Picture Push, Tom Holland Open to Hosting (Exclusive)

In eight films released over the last 19 years, Spider-Man has saved people falling from buildings, cars hanging from bridges and the world from any number of evildoers. But with the most recent film about the comic book superhero, Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, did he also save the theatrical moviegoing experience? And could he yet save the Oscars, too? No Way Home debuted last Thursday — only in theaters — and domestically grossed an astonishing $50 million that night alone en route to a $260 million opening weekend, which is not only a pandemic-era record, but the second-best opening...
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Just Broke a Major Rotten Tomatoes Record

There's no stopping Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems. The new Marvel and Sony collaboration has not on only been a behemoth at the box office, but it's now breaking fan positive fan review records, as well. Spider-Man: No Way Home currently has a 94% on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best critically reviews films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The numbers from fans, however, are even higher. This week, No Way Home earned the highest fan review rating in Rotten Tomatoes history.
Collider

Everything You Need to Remember About Jamie Foxx's Electro Before 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Spider-Man: No Way Home shatters the Multiverse and brings villains from previous iterations of the hero to torment Tom Holland’s version of the Marvel wall-crawler, including Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Foxx first appeared as the electric villain in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the last movie in Andrew Garfield’s short-lived The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. As much as we love superhero movies, some details might get fuzzy after seven years. So, to help you understand every shocking callback No Way Home makes to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, we are going to tell you everything you need to remember about Jamie Foxx's Electro. Don’t worry. We are keeping No Way Home’s electrifying spoilers to ourselves.
Collider

'Bullet Train': Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Brad Pitt Ensemble Action Flick

David Leitch has been an industry veteran for years, having worked on the stunt team for countless blockbusters and hit television series such as Fight Club, 300, Tron: Legacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer. In 2014, Leitch's name became widely known around town after co-directing the Keanu Reeves hit John Wick alongside Chad Stahelski. Since then Leitch has become one of the most highly sought-after action directors in the business and has also become quite the producer as well. In 2017, Leitch directed his first solo outing, the Charlize Theron-led Atomic Blonde; the following year, Leitch directly the highly-anticipated superhero sequel Deadpool 2, and the year after that he helmed the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Even in his supposed "downtime" Leitch has produced other action flicks including the Bob Odenkirk vehicle Nobody and the Mary Elizabeth Winstead action flick Kate.
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively. It’s impressive that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. But, so...
Collider

'Uncharted' Trailer Sees Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland Risking Their Lives For the Treasure of a Lifetime

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming action adventure film, Uncharted, has gotten a brand new trailer. Set to land exclusively in theaters on February 18, 2022, the film looks like a non-stop thrill ride from start to finish, and the trailer gives us a new look into the Sony and PlayStation Productions film adapting the story of the successful game franchise of the same name. We see new footage of Wahlberg and Holland’s characters as they head on the adventure of a lifetime in search of a long lost treasure, showing off high speed chases, booby trapped puzzles, and even a ship battle in mid air.
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Sing 2’ Feel the Christmas Spirit

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home continued to dominate the box office on Wednesday, grossing $27.8 million and making life tough for male-skewing Christmas pics The Matrix Resurrections and The King’s Man. The Matrix and King’s Man installments both joined the holiday parade on Wednesday alongside Universal and Illumination’s animated film Sing 2, which fared the best of the three new offerings with a solid $8.1 million from 3,892 locations. Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures’ Matrix Resurrections followed in third-place with an opening day gross of roughly $6.5 million from 3,552 theaters. The Lana Wachowski-directed movie is also available on HBO Max,...
