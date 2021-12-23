ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-Fiber Diet May Improve Melanoma Immunotherapy Response, Outcomes

By Sharon Worcester
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high-fiber diet may improve treatment response among patients with advanced melanoma receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors, while probiotics may reduce treatment effectiveness, a new study shows. Investigators found that the patients who reported consuming at least 20 g of dietary fiber daily had significantly better progression-free survival (PFS) than...

