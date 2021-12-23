ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa Is Taking 'A Break' From Her Relationship

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have supposedly...

Teen Vogue

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Are Reportedly Taking a Break

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are reportedly taking a break from their relationship, a source with People reports. The alleged news comes after the pair had dated for two years. According to the source with People, the two have allegedly chosen to spend some time apart. “They're figuring things out right now,” the source said. Representatives for Dua and Anwar did not respond to a request for comment from People.
Dua Lipa Calls It Quits With Anwar Hadid After Two

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have called it quits after being together for two years. The two reportedly had a “crisis talk” which ultimately led to them going on a break. The main reason why the couple broke up is because the distance between the two, Daily Mail reports.
shefinds

Dua Lipa Just Chopped Her Hair—See Her Shocking New Look!

Dua Lipa loves to keep things fresh and interesting with everything from her music to her wardrobe choices – and the same goes for her hair and makeup too! And speaking of hair, the 26-year-old singer is the latest A-lister to go for the chop, and she unveiled her striking new look on Instagram! Where else?! The “Break My Heart” singer now joins the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Jessica Alba, in the short hair club – and we think she looks incredible! Dua’s new ‘do is more tousled and effortless compared to the blunt, sharp bobs sported by Sel and Kourt, so it’s nice to see that the style allows for some variation.
You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
Priyanka Chopra Steals the Show in Checkered Blue-and-White Dress on IG

Priyanka Chopra just debuted one of her fiercest fashion looks to date. In case you haven't seen her Instagram feed lately, the White Tiger actress shared snaps of herself in a stunning blue-and-white checkered dress while attending a press event for her upcoming movie, The Matrix: Resurrections. In the caption, she wrote, "Day one of @thematrixmovie press week complete. #matrixresurrections."
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Elaborate Christmas Decor

It's the season for holiday decorating again, and as always Kendall Jenner is a step ahead of us all. In a series of photos showing vignettes from her life on Instagram, Jenner posted some scenes from her living room that displayed her gorgeous decorations. In her caption, Jenner wrote, “It’s all about the tinsel.”
Ariana Grande Went Pantless in the Most Popular Heels of 2021

Ariana Grande's shocking ability to mimic music's greatest talents—including Céline Dion and Whitney Houston—isn't the only thing that the "Positions" singer has impressed us with lately. Her outfits, too, have been particularly awe-inspiring since she signed on to be a judge for The Voice a few months back. Grande's latest getup for the NBC series, though, might just be her best yet—and that's saying something after she wore the OG Versace minidress from 13 Going on 30 back in November.
Jennifer Garner Loves These Controversial Jeans, and They're Available for an Unheard of Price at Nordstrom

We've said it once, and we'll say it again: Jennifer Garner could sell us a bottle of water. Then again, Jennifer Aniston notoriously sold a whole generation on Smartwater — the power of Jennifers everywhere, clearly, knows no bounds. And while we do appreciate a good hydration suggestion, we are definitely partial to Garner's recommendations on clothing and beauty products.
