Video Games

Vampyr is Currently Free on the Epic Games Store

By Shawn Robinson
thenerdstash.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Epic Games Store free game train has been in full swing as of late, bringing plenty of high-value games to the service. From co-op games such as Second Extinction, roguelikes such as Loop Hero, or even a bit of turn-based fun with Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, the Epic...





Related
noisypixel.net

Roguelite Action Title ‘Neon Abyss’ Free on The Epic Games Store Today

Epic Games, publisher Team17, and developer Veewo Games have announced that their roguelite action game, Neon Abyss, is currently free on PC via the Epic Games Store for the rest of today. The Epic Games Store seems to be making several titles temporarily free throughout the month, seeing as Shenmue III was free yesterday. Additionally, another mystery game is scheduled to be free tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

On the fourth day of the Epic Game Store's Winter Sale is on offer The Vanishing of Ethan Carter to claim and keep for free, taking the place of Remnant: From the Ashes. A first-person explorative story game, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter tells the story of Paul Prospero as he investigates the mysterious vanishing of Ethan Carter. It was received favorably at launch by critics and players alike and notably made heavy use of various photogrammetry techniques. Here's how the Epic Games Store describes the title:
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

On the eve of Christmas, and the eighth day of Epic Games Store's Winter Sale, Pathfinder: Kingmaker is on offer to claim and keep for free, taking the place of Vampyr. Pathfinder: Kingmaker is an isometric RPG set in the Pathfinder universe. It started as a Kickstarter project and was backed by over 18,000 backers pledging almost a million dollars. Here's how it's described at the store page:
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: Can You Get the Requiem Revengeance Stance?

Halo Infinite is a game with a whole heap of customization. From an array of esports supporting skins in the shop to the huge array of cosmetics you can get from the battle pass to the extra cosmetics you can score while playing the campaign, you have plenty of opportunities to make your spartan truly you! One way to do just that is through an array of stances, which are poses you can take at the end game victory screen to show off a bit of extra flair. One particular stance that’s been confusing for some though is the Requiem Revengeance stance. If you’re a bit confused on how to score this, well you aren’t the only one. In this guide, I’ll explain what’s going on with the Requiem Revengeance stance in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: How to Get the Blizzabelle Skin

Fortnite’s Chapter 3: Season 1 resonates well with players due to just how fun it is. From swinging around with Spider-Man’s webs to launching snowballs into an opponent’s face, there’s excitement around every corner. The truth is also said about the cosmetic upgrades that come with the Winterfest event. For those who want a cool new skin, you can check out how to get the Blizzabelle Skin for free.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: How to Fly With a Chicken

Winterfest 2021 is in full swing on the Fortnite Island and with it comes new cosmetics, skins, and challenges. With each new day, a brand new challenge will be unlocked for players to complete, with the fifth challenge in the growing list being to fly 200 meters with a chicken. For some players, this might not seem to make much sense, but once you know what to do and where to look, it is actually one of the easier challenges to complete in the event. This guide will explain how to fly with a chicken in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: Where to Find the Catch Skull

There are a total of 12 Skulls in Halo Infinite, the iconic collectibles that once again return to the latest entry in the long-running FPS series. Among these collectibles is the Catch Skull, a Skull with a fun effect for anyone who needs a little more “Boom” around the Zeta Halo. The Skull is a bit out of the way, but nothing a guide like this can’t help with. This guide will explain where to find the Catch Skull in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: How to Evolve Happiny

Happiny is a Pokemon first introduced in Generation IV in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Happiny evolves into Chansey, which then evolves into Blissey. However, unlike the Chansey to Blissey evolution that requires high friendship, you need to locate a specific item to evolve Happiny into Chansey. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to evolve Happiny in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES

#Free Games #The Epic Games Store #Vampyr #Pathfinder
thenerdstash.com

GTA Trilogy PC Owners Can Claim a Rockstar Game for Free

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released on PC to a slew of mixed reviews due to technical issues and odd artistic choices. To make up for the poor quality of the GTA Trilogy, Rockstar is offering players a game for free. Players who already...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: The Best Present to Open in Winterfest 2021

With two weeks left of Fortnite’s 2021 Winterfest, it’s time to figure which present is the best one to open. Of course, you can open all of them as long as you log in every now and then until January 6, 2022. But if you want to get to the best ones right away, we’ll show you which one you should prioritize.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

PlayStation Plus Games for January 2022 Supposedly Revealed

The PlayStation Plus games for January 2022 may have been leaked before their official announcement. According to a report from Dealabs, The PlayStation Plus games for January will be Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5 via PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, while Persona 5 Strikers will be available via PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: How to Travel While Having Icy Feet

With each new day, Fortnite is introducing brand new challenges that will be unlocked for players to complete as a part of their Winterfest 2021 event along with several new cosmetics right alongside them. The fourth challenge in the growing list is to travel 200 meters while having Icy Feet. Many players might not know what this “Icy Feet” thing even is, but it is one of the easier challenges to complete in the event once you know the where and how involved with it. This guide will explain how to travel while having icy feet in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
