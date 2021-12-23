Vampyr is Currently Free on the Epic Games Store

Steam, the purveyor of many great games at both high and low prices. Whether you’re looking for your next big adventure, a small indie game to wind down the day, or perhaps something more specific, it’s your shop for PC games far and wide. With it so popular, Steam’s annual sale events are well known for being once a season and offering some staggering discounts. Hell, I’m excited for them every season with a pre-determined budget and a massive wishlist I wish to whittle down. As of today, it seems that trend is continuing. Steam has just launched their Winter Sale for 2021, featuring tons of games at some killer deals to help you give yourself or your friends gifts this Christmas season!
