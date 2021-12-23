ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2021 Pro Bowl Selections Serve as a Harsh Reminder of Jaguars' 2020 Draft Failures

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgoUT_0dUnRBZ100

In a year in which the Jacksonville Jaguars don't have a single player represented in the Pro Bowl, it is only right for two different second-year players who should be Jaguars to instead earn the nods as NFL all-stars.

Leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jaguars were as well-positioned as any team to make a big splash. Equipped with the No. 9 overall pick and the No. 20 overall pick as a result of the Jalen Ramsey trade, the Jaguars had two picks in the top-20 to make noise and overhaul their roster.

Instead, the Jaguars' two selections in the first-round -- cornerback CJ Henderson and pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson -- have played a big part in the Jaguars going 3-27 since that fateful draft night.

Meanwhile, two of the players the Jaguars let slip just past them -- right tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Justin Jefferson -- are each making the Pro Bowl roster and establishing themselves as two of the best young players in the entire NFL at their respectful positions.

It normally takes at least three years to judge a draft class, but that much time is not needed when it comes to Henderson, Chaisson, Wirfs, and Jefferson. The lines have clearly been drawn on who is a top player and prospect and who is not, and the Jaguars found themselves on the wrong side both times.

Taking Henderson over Wirfs was a bit controversial at the time simply because Henderson wasn't seen as a consensus top-10 prospect. He was widely regarded as the draft's second best cornerback by many, however, and the Jaguars needed to take a cornerback early after the Ramsey and A.J. Bouye trades.

Wirfs, meanwhile, was a star at Iowa and was right there for the picking at No. 9 overall. He was passed on and eventually fell to Tampa Bay at No. 13 overall, then going onto playing a massive role in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run. The Jaguars had just drafted Jawaan Taylor a year previously, but they also had left tackle Cam Robinson entering the year on the final year of his contract.

Tackle may not have been a clear and immediate need, but the idea of taking a tackle to replace Robinson or even move Taylor was certainly brought up by fans, analysts, and media alike. The Jaguars, of course, took Henderson and entrusted Robinson and Taylor as the Jaguars' tackles for the next two seasons.

Since then, Henderson played in only 10 games for the Jaguars, recording one interception and six pass deflections in his short career as a Jaguar. He battled injuries and the question of whether he was truly bought into being an NFL cornerback, leading to him eventually being traded to the Carolina Panthers for a third-round pick and Dan Arnold after just three games this year.

Henderson's short tenure as a Jaguar is among the least productive the Jaguars have ever seen from a top pick. Meanwhile, Wirfs is one of the best offensive tackles in the entire NFL after just two seasons and has given the Buccaneers a blue-chip lineman to build their future around.

To think Wirfs wouldn't have been an upgrade over Robinson or Taylor is foolish. But instead, the Jaguars drafted for need as opposed to best player available and found themselves burned.

The second first-round pick went even worse for the Jaguars. With the Jaguars having a glaring need at wide receiver across from DJ Chark, the Jaguars opted to wait until the second-round to add to the offense, instead taking Chaisson with the Rams' first-round selection.

Chaisson was misused in the Jaguars' 4-3 defense as a rookie but still had just a few flashes of pass-rushing prowess. Chaisson has found more of a home in the Jaguars' new multiple 3-4 defense, but not as a pass-rusher -- instead as a strong side linebacker who plays more in coverage and against the run than as a pass rusher.

But through 30 career games, Chaisson has as many sacks (two) as Jefferson has Pro Bowls. Chaisson has 13 career quarterback hits and has not recorded one since Week 5 as his role as a pass-rusher has been reduced more and more each week. The pass-rusher the Jaguars were hoping would replace Yannick Ngakoue and grow alongside Josh Allen has instead become a serviceable defender in space, but not one you want rushing the passer on third-downs.

Meanwhile, through two seasons Jefferson has caught 177 passes for 2,735 yards and 16 touchdowns. In that same span, the Jaguars' most productive receivers have recorded production that barely approaches half of what Jefferson has done. For a team that has no alpha receiver and no wideouts who can create separation underneath, Jefferson could have been everything the Jaguars were missing.

There are countless reasons why Henderson didn't work out in Jacksonville and why Chaisson's prospects as an NFL pass-rusher are too murky to justify with the No. 20 pick. But the Jaguars had clear chances to make the right picks in 2020, and simply let themselves make critical mistakes the team is still suffering from.

At the end of this year, Wirfs and Jefferson will continue to ascend to the top of the rankings of players at tackle and receiver. They are already among the best in the NFL. But as they play in the Pro Bowl, the Jaguars' new coaching staff will have to find a place for Chaisson in their future -- if there is one -- while Henderson takes snaps for the Panthers.

The draft is a crapshoot, and the Jaguars lost big on their gambles. This is clear each Sunday, but this year's Pro Bowl selections drive it home even more.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Pro Bowl#American Football#Tampa Bay
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots Players After Frustrating Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s postgame message to the New England Patriots on Sunday was about what one would expect. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots head coach harped on his team’s slow start and self-inflicted errors after New England lost the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
Sporting News

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
577
Followers
954
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy