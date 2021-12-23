Tesla to stop games on infotainment screens in moving cars – AP

Tesla is the biggest electric vehicle maker on Earth, but the company sometimes can’t get out of its own way. This week, the US Department of Transportation (DOT) opened an investigation into Tesla’s “Passenger Play” feature. In recent years, Tesla has been installing video games in its cars that can be played on the touch screen. Most games are only accessible when the car is parked. But this summer, Tesla rolled out a software update that made some games playable while the car is moving. Following the announcement of the investigation, Tesla removed this controversial feature.

