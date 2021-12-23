ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tesla to stop games on infotainment screens in moving cars – AP

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Electric carmaker Tesla Inc will stop allowing video games to...

Washington Post

Tesla halts use of video games in moving cars amid safety probe

SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla will no longer allow drivers and front-seat passengers to play video games while its cars are in motion, the company told federal regulators after a probe was opened this week. “Tesla informed the agency that it is changing the functionality of this feature,” Lucia Sanchez,...
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

In Wake of Tesla Video Game Debacle, Mercedes-Benz Recalls EQS for Distracting Infotainment

Mercedes-Benz recalls thier EQS for distracting infotainment. Tesla allows you to play video games while driving. Elon Musk and Tesla need to follow Mercedes’ lead. Sometimes, we get a glimpse of what manufacturers think of each other and their respective products. On November 29, 2021, we got a look at what Mercedes-Benz thinks about distracting infotainment (and maybe Tesla) after the brand issued a recall for the Mercedes-Benz EQS. This comes hot on the heels of the controversy surrounding Elon Musk, Tesla, and their own distracting infotainment system.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Tesla under investigation over in-car gaming feature

The U.S. government has opened a preliminary inquiry into reports Tesla Inc. vehicles allow occupants to play video games while the car is in motion. The inquiry has been launched by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation following a complaint filed last month. Tesla customers have been able to play games in “Passenger Play” equipped vehicles since December. However, the functionality is supposed to be available only while a vehicle is parked. According to the NHTSA, the functionality may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

U.S. Opens Investigation into Tesla's 'Passenger Play' Feature

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a formal investigation into Tesla. The agency is looking into about 580,000 Tesla vehicles, and a feature called 'Passenger Play' which allows drivers to play video games on the center touch screen. The feature previously only worked when a vehicle was in park; but, the NHTSA says it has confirmed that the feature has been available while vehicles are in motion since December of 2020. iSeeCars.com executive analyst Karl Brauer joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
VIDEO GAMES
