Public Safety

Former Police Officer Kim Potter Was Found Guilty Of Daunte Wright's Killing

By Shafiq Najib
Radar Online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former police officer Kim Potter has been found guilty of manslaughter over the death of Daunte Wright. In April 2021, the former police officer claimed she accidentally shot Wright during a traffic stop when she meant to pull her taser instead. Article continues below advertisement. Twelve jurors equally...

radaronline.com

