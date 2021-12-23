In 2021, violence spread into Chicago neighborhoods that normally enjoy a sense of security, rattling nerves and putting city leaders on the defensive

Bloodied clothing and gym shoes are picked up as evidence, as police officers investigate the scene of a shooting outside of a police station in the 5100 block of West Madison Street, in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Aug. 11, 2021. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

Chicago’s gun violence proved unrelenting in 2021, as the fear and unease many neighborhoods have long felt spread into wealthier, traditionally safer parts of the city.

Shootings remained high in many city neighborhoods that have for decades struggled with violence, but the downtown area this year was also repeatedly the site of shootings, burglaries at high-end shops and large-scale gatherings of young people who sometimes had to be dispersed by Chicago police. Carjackings continued to increase around the city. Children, seniors and even transit workers found themselves victims in areas that are not known for violence.

A review of the two years that coincide with the COVID-19 pandemic reveals a dramatic uptick in both homicides and shootings across the city, with a more-than-60% increase in both categories that increased pressure on policymakers to find answers.

Still, despite the rise in violence in wealthier, white neighborhoods and tourist areas, most of 2021′s gun violence happened in communities of color that have for years been less safe — the same neighborhoods that have long suffered neglect and systemic failures around housing, education and policing.

The sustained, widespread increase in violence across Chicago resulted in a rare speech by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who addressed the city from Garfield Park on Monday as the homicide total edged toward 800, the highest count in recent memory.

“I wake every morning with this as my first concern and I push myself and all involved to step up and do more and better because we cannot continue to endure the level of violence that we are now experiencing,” the mayor said.

Through Dec. 21, there had been 783 homicides in the city and an additional 3,592 nonfatal shooting victims, according to the Chicago Police Department website and city of Chicago data. The homicide total does not include shootings on the city’s expressways.

Chicago is not alone in dealing with rising crime. The escalated violence is part of a national wave that set records in several major cities. And yet, Chicago’s total numbers do stand out, with its homicide totals easily surpassing the city’s major counterparts.

And the increases in violence have come when the very entity that is supposed to respond — police — faced intense criticism and scrutiny in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, which was captured on a viral video that circled the globe. The murder also touched off sustained unrest in cities, which highlighted questions that many had about the legitimacy of policing and, some experts believe, led police to disengage with the public as tensions rose.

More than a year later, the violence has remained at high levels, leaving heartbreak in its wake.

Those lost to the violence this year in Chicago included Chicago police Officer Ella French, who was fatally shot in the line of duty; a 4-year-old boy getting his hair braided in an apartment in Woodlawn; and an elderly man walking to get a newspaper in Chinatown.

Experts cautioned that it will take some time to understand the ripple effects the pandemic had on public safety, as it potentially shifted crime patterns and created a higher level of interpersonal conflict at a time when the number of guns in circulation soared.

And they also said solutions remain largely centered on the same long-term strategies that were always needed: sustained investments to target the adverse and unaddressed conditions that allow violence to take hold, combined with policing that is both effective and fair in all neighborhoods.

The violence dealt a blow to those in neighborhoods already working hard to fight the violence. But it was the spreading of violence into typically safer areas of Chicago that will also mark 2021, as many of those neighborhoods endured a stark jump from pre-pandemic crime levels.

Police districts that include the traditionally safer downtown area, Lincoln Park and River North all saw sharp increases in shooting incidents, according to the Chicago Police Department website. In the downtown Central District, for example, shootings incidents jumped from 16 in 2019 to 53 in 2021.

According to a city of Chicago public data portal that counts shooting victims, there were other troubling trends: In Hyde Park, there were 17 victims, including a recent University of Chicago graduate killed near campus, up from six victims two years ago.

In West Town, the number of shooting victims increased to 54 from 33 over the two-year period, including one incident in which a gunman leaned out the window of a speeding car and began shooting — leaving four bystanders wounded, one critically, along a busy stretch of Milwaukee Avenue packed with restaurants and bars on a Wednesday evening.

Still, in neighborhoods across the city, hope remained that the difficulties of 2021 would give way to more understanding and even shared efforts to address the violence. Residents of usually safer areas are learning what others in Chicago have dealt with for years, some residents said.

“This is what we’ve experienced all this time,” said Greater Grand Crossing resident Chondra Wright, who recalled how in the early 2010s she drove her boys just one block each day to high school to keep them safe.

“You’ve heard about it. You’ve read about it, but you couldn’t have understood it,” she continued, adding that no one should experience the fear. “I am empathetic and sympathetic at what you are feeling. It’s not that one is hurt more than the other. (It’s) what are we gonna do? What’s the solution? ... How can you be part of the solution?”

Disproportionate impact

While wealthier parts of Chicago saw crime increases, major struggles continued in the city’s most-troubled areas, police data shows.

For example, shootings in the Harrison District on the West Side increased from 303 to 464 between 2019 and 2021, according to Chicago police data. And in Englewood, they jumped from 173 to 325.

This disparity in safety for Chicago residents can also be seen in the so-called safety gap between the city’s safest and least-safe neighborhoods, according to an expert analysis.

A review of 2020 homicide data by the University of Chicago Crime Lab found that the rate in the most violent parts of the city was 26 times higher than it was in safer districts. That rate became more pronounced in 2021.

“The data show there has been a widening safety gap, I might say a safety gulf, in our city between the safest and least-safe neighborhoods,” the crime lab’s executive director, Roseanna Ander, testified at a recent congressional hearing held in Chicago. “The brunt of this burden is disproportionately borne by our city’s Black neighborhoods . What we are doing to our children and to our nation’s future should demand urgent and deliberate action.”

The disproportionate impact of the violence tracks with a recent study by researchers at the Violence Prevention Research Center at the University of California, Davis who examined violence and ZIP code data in 13 major cities, including Chicago. The findings showed that low-income communities of color experienced 14 times as much firearm violence as those in whiter, affluent neighborhoods during the first five months of the pandemic.

The study’s authors said the findings point to the need for sustained help in the communities most affected by the violence. Those investments will address violence everywhere, said study co-author and UC Davis assistant professor Shani Buggs.

“Investing in safety in the most disinvested and disadvantaged communities will benefit the safety of those in affluent ones,” Buggs told the Tribune.

“Violence begets violence and can spread across artificial neighborhood boundaries as people move, so stopping the spread of violence through focused investments in safety, healing and well-being where the drivers of violence are most prevalent is paramount to safety writ large,” she said. “When we prioritize and address with those drivers, everyone will be safer.”

Fear and frustration

In Wicker Park, residents packed into Nick’s Beer Garden on Milwaukee Avenue on a windy, chilly night in November. The standing-room-only crowd milled about, sipping pints of beer as music played and they waited for presentations from Chicago police commanders and the Cook County assistant state’s attorney’s office.

Wicker Park and the nearby West Town neighborhood have experienced a dramatic and troubling increase in carjackings. In the Near West police district, which covers part of the neighborhood, the number of carjacking victims increased from 47 in 2019 to more than 160 in 2021, according to city of Chicago statistics.

West Town resident Sam Royko, who organized the gathering, spoke first, explaining to the crowd that after his girlfriend was carjacked in January, the couple formed the Greater West Town Community Coalition and started trying to understand the troubling spike in violence in their usually safer neighborhood.

Royko acknowledged how divisive the issue of crime has become in the city and told the crowd he was trying to find common ground and holistic, long-term solutions. But he also told those gathered there needed to be “swift and appropriate consequences for people who commit carjackings and robberies.”

The tension between these two positions is high right now in the city, with several cases of people released on bond while their cases were pending in court allegedly committing serious crimes, including murder.

Both Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown have seized on these examples this year, repeatedly blaming the release of pretrial detainees for the uptick in violence.

A flyer at the sign-in table in Wicker Park leveled the same accusation, encouraging residents to contact Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and Cook County Circuit Chief Judge Tim Evans.

“It has become apparent that many of the recent carjackers and armed robbers, if apprehended, are not being held accountable for their actions,” the flyer read. “States Attorney Kim Foxx and Chief Judge Evans are too lenient and they need to hear from their constituents.”

One woman asked the law enforcement representatives for help understanding why repeat offenders are put on electronic monitoring, and then shared that she had been the victim of an attack.

A representative from the state’s attorney’s office provided the crowd with detailed stats, saying that in 2021, for incidents that happened in the neighborhood where the meeting was held, the office had approved 82% of the felony cases that Chicago police brought to the prosecutors. For gun cases, the approval rating was 84%

But experts and researchers have told the Tribune that despite the examples of re-offending, there is no research that has established a link between release of pretrial detainees and crime increases. They also note that crime in Chicago was dropping as recently as the period from 2017 to 2019.

The experts, who study Chicago crime data regularly, pointed to other potential factors, including, for one example, a decline in street robberies, which could mean having fewer people on the street because of COVID contributed to the rise in carjackings, which are also up in other cities.

David Olson, a professor and criminologist at Loyola University Chicago, said it’s important to explore such possible drivers of new crime patterns — and not rush to conclusions.

“Ultimately we want to understand objectively what is behind this and how to effectively address it, so we can save lives and not unduly punish people or incarcerate people when we don’t need to,” said Olson, who said his own research has not found any causal links between pretrial release and re-offending.

After the meeting, Royko said he was trying to follow in the footsteps of his famous newspaper columnist father, the late Mike Royko, and follow the facts and find solutions based on data. Since his girlfriend was carjacked, Royko said he has been searching out experts and social-service organizations citywide, not to mention other neighborhood groups, to better understand what is happening and what can be done.

As for the neighborhood, Royko said people are on edge. Routine errands like taking trash to the alley or driving around are no longer taken for granted.

“It is definitely a problem affecting everyone in Chicago and it is something we need to look at,” Royko said, adding that he is hoping to reach “the point where our communities are working together to make Chicago better, that we can break down some of the walls so we can start to tackle these issues overall.”

Royko is already planning his next meeting, where he hopes for a detailed conversation with both Foxx and Evans.

Solutions?

Olson has been crunching crime data in Chicago and Illinois for more than 30 years, and knows all too well how troubling the numbers are. But as 2021 comes to a close, the criminologist did not sound entirely defeated.

“We were doing well and we were heading in the right direction until 2020,” he said. “Violence had been consistently on the decline in Chicago and nationally. What COVID did was not only expose the disparity in health, but it also might have exacerbated the fragile nature of some individual situations. The social isolation, the economic impact could have resulted in some increase in violence.”

Olson said the progress, despite the numbers, was continuing, and he pointed to major recent financial investments from the state and the city.

Chicago nonprofit organizations have also, over the past six years, built out a widespread neighborhood violence reduction network in some of the hardest-hit areas. President Joe Biden’s administration has dedicated billions of dollars to such community-based efforts.

The city has also launched a COVID-like response to violence, meeting in December with four different communities to start crafting strategies to reduce the violence that would involve multiple agencies, beyond police.

The role police can play has been at the forefront of a national conversation since Floyd’s murder, with several groups pushing for more community input and non-law-enforcement responses.

All of this is happening as the Chicago Police Department finds itself at a critical crossroads.

It is under a court-ordered mandate to reform nearly every part of the department, something experts say is critical to effectively addressing violence. Yet, the monitor assigned to oversee the sweeping changes acknowledged last month that the culture in the Police Department is lagging behind policy changes that are being drafted on paper.

In addition, the department is experiencing an exodus of department members, with Brown saying recently there were close to 1,000 vacancies in the department and that officers are under extreme stress, given the danger and scrutiny they face.

At a recent news conference called to address outbreaks of violence in the downtown area, Brown was asked what he has learned about Chicago violence and how it was affecting his strategies.

“The diagnosis of what happened over the past two years is how we get to the right prescription,” Brown said. “Many people jump right to the conclusion that we to re-implement mass incarceration, which failed.”

‘Together We Can’

One by one on a recent Friday residents trickled into the community center on Cottage Grove Avenue with cheery “hellos” for the weekly “Together We Can” meeting, a new initiative in the Grand Crossing police district to amplify police and community partnership.

Chondra Wright was there. Wright grew up in Englewood and is co-founder of Ring of Hope, a youth and family development center that offers programming ranging from double-Dutch jump rope and boxing to a food pantry.

At two recent meetings, police officers reviewed the narratives of each shooting and carjacking that had happened over the past week, with details flashing across on an overhead screen.

Officers emphasized pertinent details — like a suspect who was seen wearing Yeezy shoes, distinctive enough to mention, and the fact that elderly gentlemen in particular were being targeted for carjackings on Oglesby.

Residents scooted their chairs into a circle for a free-flowing discussion on several public safety issues: Mental health needs in the community, use of the police department’s ShotSpotter gunshot-detection system and a recent shooting near the University of Chicago campus all came up.

And as in Wicker Park, they also expressed anger about the release of repeat offenders.

The meetings ended with an update on efforts like the vacant lot cleanups and community carjacking safety task forces at gas stations.

After the meeting, when asked about the increased violence, Wright hesitated before she spoke.

“Can I be frank?” she said. “I am pretty pissed off.”

But the mother of three quickly switched tone, describing how complex and complicated the problem was. Homelessness. The normalization of violence. Poverty.

The answers will come, Wright figures, with collaboration.

“There is so much good,” she said. “So many people are working towards trying to resolve, find solutions.”

“What if every district could adopt that thought process?” she said. “Every fire department, those in social services? What if we could adopt such an attitude that we figured out what part of that you played and everybody stick to that unique skill set you have and lend it to the whole thing. We could turn this whole thing around if that was our attitude.”

