TAP Software Holdings, an enterprise software investment vehicle managed by Terminus Capital Partners, announced the acquisition of Delta Data, a leading FinTech company specializing in providing back-end solutions processing trillions of dollars in assets for the mutual fund, collective investment trust, and broader public pooled investment fund industry. Founded in 1985, Delta Data technology supports four of the top 10 US banks, four of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and four of the top five US investment managers.

