Leading furniture, mattress, and appliance retailer American Freight is set to grow again with the addition of its latest new franchise operator who will add two more new locations. The brand has been busy signing new franchisees in its first full year of franchising and now has more than 360 stores open system-wide. And there’s no sign of slowing down as the brand continues searching for more franchisees and expanding its reach along the way.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO