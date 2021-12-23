Ranked: The Salaries of Tom Holland and Other ‘Spider-Man’ Actors

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As a hugely popular comic book and blockbuster staple, Spider-Man has proved to be a lucrative character for nearly every actor who's played him. Now, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in theaters - it opened Dec. 17 and took in $260 million on the opening weekend -- take a look at the most famous actors who either have played or voiced one of the world's favorite superheroes.

Drake Bell Net Worth: $600,000

The multi-faceted Drake Bell is an actor and musician who began working in Hollywood at a young age, going on to become one of the richest Nickelodeon stars.

You might recognize Bell from "The Amanda Show," the spinoff series "Drake & Josh" or his sold-out stadium tours. But you might not have known that he also lent his voice to play Spider-Man. The 35-year-old actor began playing the web-slinging superhero in the popular animated series "Ultimate Spider-Man" on Disney XD in 2012.

Although some fans were hoping for a live-action superhero film starring Bell, his years spent portraying Spider-Man came to a close in January 2017 when "Ultimate Spider-Man" ended after four seasons.

The past several years have been difficult for Bell. He filed for bankruptcy in 2014. In 2016, he was sentenced to four days in jail when he took a plea deal after a misdemeanor drunk driving charge. He served one day of the sentence and was released.

In June 2021, Bell accepted another plea deal after being charged with attempted child endangerment, a felony and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to children. The charges were in connection to his actions with a teenage girl who met him online and attended a Bell concert in Cleveland in 2017. He was sentenced to two years' probation and had to register as a sex offender.

In a video posted to social media in September, he said some of the things said about him were "lies" but that he accepted the plea deal "to get this over quickly and for everybody involved to be able to move on and for me to get back to doing what I love."

Also in September, Bell reprised his "Drake & Josh" role in an appearance in a sketch in Adult Swim's "Robot Chicken."

Today, his net worth is $600,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Andrew Garfield Net Worth: $13 Million

You might have seen him play Mark Zuckerberg's best-friend-turned-rival Eduardo Saverin in 2010's "The Social Network," but it wasn't until British-American actor Andrew Garfield stepped into the Spidey suit at the age of 27 that his career took off. With "The Amazing Spider-Man" taking home $757.9 million in gross earnings worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, things seemed promising for the 2012 franchise reboot. However, "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" fell short with a $708.98 million worldwide gross two years later. It was the last "Spider-Man" film for Garfield.

Don't feel too bad for the guy, though, as his career definitely hasn't slowed down. Garfield, 38, went on to star in "99 Homes" and was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in "Hacksaw Ridge." He starred in the 2017 release, "Breathe," then returned to the stage in England. In 2021, he appeared in "tick, tock ... BOOM!" for Netflix and as televangelist Jim Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

These days, Garfield's net worth is an estimated $13 million.

Tom Holland Net Worth: $18 Million

Tom Holland is at the top of his career, and he's only 25. The British actor burst onto the scene in 2008 when he landed the title role in "Billy Elliott the Musical" in London's West End. Soon after, he shared the silver screen with Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts in "The Impossible" and co-starred in Ron Howard's "In The Heart of the Sea."

It wasn't an easy road to landing his next big role as Spider-Man, however. Holland underwent five months of auditions before he was chosen for the coveted role.

Holland made his debut as the web-slinging character in the 2016 Marvel film, "Captain America: Civil War," before starring roles in three "Spider-Man" movies: "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019) and the current release, "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The actor has fulfilled his three-picture deal and has been noncommittal about donning the Spider-Man suit again. But in a November interview with Fandango, producer Amy Pascal said she expects Holland to return to the franchise.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel - [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal said. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three."

Next up for Holland is the scheduled 2022 release of "Uncharted," in which he plays Nathan Drake in the live-action adaption of the video game of the same name. Mark Wahlberg co-stars. He also confirmed he'll star as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.

Today, Holland's net worth is $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is in a relationship with Zendaya, his "Spider-Man" co-star.

Donald Glover Net Worth: $35 Million

Although he never has portrayed him on screen, Donald Glover has a lot to do with Spider-Man. The actor appeared in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," but he also voiced Miles Morales, Spider-Man's alter-ego, in "Ultimate Spider-Man," opposite Drake Bell. Since then, he appeared in the "Star Wars" spinoff, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" (2018) and as the voice of Simba in the latest version of "The Lion King" (2019).

The actor, writer, producer and rapper has much on his plate these days. His Emmy Award-winning FX series "Atlanta" is entering its third season following a three-year hiatus. The break was intended to allow Glover to work on other projects, then was extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 3 was filmed mostly in Europe. And Amazon also has been preparing to build an adaptation of the Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" starring Glover.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Glover is worth $35 million.

Neil Patrick Harris Net Worth: $50 Million

It's not hard to believe that the smart and savvy 16-year-old who played Doogie Howser would go on to become one of television's highest-paid actors. In its final season on the air, Neil Patrick Harris was taking home an estimated $400,000 per episode of the hit CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother." His winning streak in show business has continued since then.

He was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2010 and won a Tony for his starring role in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" on Broadway in 2014. Neil Patrick Harris even zipped up the Spidey suit (figuratively) to voice Spider-Man in the animated series "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series," which ran for one season on MTV in 2003.

Harris went on to star in the Netflix series "A Series of Unfortunate Events," and he is set to star in another Netflix offering, "Uncoupled," created by Darren Star of "Sex and the City" fame. He also appears in the new release , " The Matrix Resurrections," and has a role in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," due out April 22 and starring Nicolas Cage.

From television to Broadway, movies endorsement and book deals, Neil Patrick Harris currently enjoys a net worth of an estimated $50 million.

Tobey Maguire Net Worth: $75 Million

Known for taking more understated roles like those in "The Cider House Rules" and "Pleasantville," Tobey Maguire's career soared with the opening of "Spider-Man" in 2002. Twenty years later, the film still holds fourth place when it comes to the highest-grossing "Spider-Man" films, earning $821.7 million worldwide and nearly $115 million opening weekend, a record at the time.

That was good news for Maguire, who earned $4 million for that film and another $32.5 million for the next two installments.

Since his role as Peter Parker ended in 2007 with "Spider-Man 3," the successful actor went on to star in "Seabiscuit," "Brothers" and "The Great Gatsby." His most recent role came in 2014 as chess master Bobby Fischer in "Pawn Sacrifice," but he is returning to the big screen in 2022. He will star in "Babylon" with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, which is set in 1920s Hollywood. Entertainment Tonight also reported he is producing "She Said" for Universal Pictures, which is based on an exposé about former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, now a convicted sex offender.

Now 46 and with a net worth of $75 million, the actor keeps a low profile by spending time with his two children. He and his wife, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, split in 2016 and began divorce proceedings in late 2020.

