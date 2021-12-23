ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Here are the New York Public Library’s most borrowed books of the year.

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s sometimes skepticism about year-end book lists: some say, aren’t they chosen by the whims of just a few writers or editors? Are they really representative of the best books? Well, if you’re a believer in the will of the masses, the people have spoken—or rather, they’ve acted, and it was...

lithub.com

WGN Radio

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sand Hills Express

The year in review: 2021’s most popular movies, music and books

“Sunday Morning” looks back at the tops in pop culture from the past year. 1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Release date: December 17. Total Gross: $328.6 million. 2. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – Release date: September 3. Total Gross: $224.5 million.
MOVIES
locusmag.com

New York Library Top Check Outs

For more information, including the complete category lists, see the public library websites: New York Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library, Queen’s Public Library. While you are here, please take a moment to support Locus with a one-time or recurring donation. We rely on reader donations to keep the magazine and site going, and would like to keep the site paywall free, but WE NEED YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT to continue quality coverage of the science fiction and fantasy field.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Matt Haig
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
Person
Fredrik Backman
Person
Kristin Hannah
NWI.com

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 3. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper) 4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) 5. “Go Tell the Bees That...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
vanceairscoop.com

Public library share their favorite holiday books, movies

ENID, Okla. — It’s never too late to give books, check them out digitally, or put them on your wish list. Public Library of Enid and Garfield County employees shared their current reads, movies and events happening at the library to wrap up the year. The library will be closed for Christmas until Monday, Dec. 27.
ENID, OK
WISH-TV

Indy Public Library shares ‘Best of 2021’ books for young adults

Looking to keep the kids reading over Christmas break?. Tami Edminster, public services Librarian at Indianapolis Public Library’s Central location, joined us today with a few of this year’s most popular young adult books. Here are some of the books she mentioned today:. Cat Kid Comic Club by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bookriot.com

The Most Popular Books in U.S. Libraries in 2021

A Quartz survey reached out to U.S. public libraries for their most checked out titles of the year. 14 responded from across the country, including Seattle, Portland, Denver, San Antonio, Nashville, New York, and Baltimore. Unsurprisingly, ebooks saw a surge in popularity this year, but that continues a trend of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Book Clubs#Queens Public Library#Brooklyn Public Library#Wnyc#New Yorkers#Readers Services
Literary Hub

The Award-Winning Novels of 2021

The wait for a return to the raucous, glitzy literary awards ceremonies and afterparties of yesteryear goes on. Yes, for the second season running, statuettes were delivered by mail, speeches were made over zoom, and victorious authors donned formalwear to get tipsy in their apartments when they should have been spotlit at auditorium podiums, drinking in the cacophonous applause of their peers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Ultimate Best Books of 2021 List

For good or for ill, no matter what happens in any given year—be it insurrection, new variants, the rise of #BookTok, or even a free Britney—the end-of-year lists will go on. And therefore, per Literary Hub tradition, we will count them. After all, didn’t 2021 teach us anything about the value of personal opinions vs. actual data? (No, actually, I’m sorry to say that it looks like it didn’t, but for the record: listen to the data.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theeverygirl.com

The Most Anticipated Books of Winter

It gets colder with each passing moment, which can only mean one thing: Winter is upon us. For pretty much everyone we know, this change in season means curling up with a cozy blanket and a good book in the warmth of our home until the sun decides to show its face again. Luckily, there’s a slew of new books on the horizon to keep us more than busy enough until spring. Whatever genre of books you favor, there’s a new release for you in the list below. Ready your reading nook and open your Goodreads app to add to your ever-growing TBR pile—winter’s new releases are coming.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Ledger

Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library to present book signing

CANTON—Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library will present a book signing with Sandra McKay, author of A Place for Me: an Orphan’s Journey Home Friday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m. in the Library Program Room. Registration is limited to 15 people. Social distancing and masks are required. According to the publisher, “A...
CANTON, IL
Wicked Local

Cambridge Public Library's most checked-out youth titles of 2021

Cambridge Public Library patrons checked out the youth titles listed below the most in 2021, according to the public library's staff. The brief excerpts that follow each listing can be sourced to publisher-written summaries. “Dog Man Series: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey. "Dog Man is down on his luck,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
theirregular.com

New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month, the last for this year. The new adult fiction titles include: “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell, “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans, “The Christmas Wedding Guest” by Susan Mallery, “Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea” by Dirk Cussler, “Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly, “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson, “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel, “Gated Prey” by Lee Goldberg, “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon, “Last Goodnight” by Kat Martin, “Lonely Hearts” by Lisa Harris, “Mercy” by David Baldacci, “The Midnight Lock” by Jeffery Deaver, “Pack Up the Moon” by Kristan Higgins, “Santa’s Sweetheart” by Janet Dailey, “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, “Tom Clancy’s Chain of Command” by Marc Cameron, “Under Pressure” by Sara Driscoll, “W E B Griffin’s Rogue Asset” by Andrews & Wilson and “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Wicked Local

Cambridge Public Library staff's favorite books of 2021

The Cambridge Chronicle asked Cambridge Public Library staff to provide a list of their favorite books of 2021. One can find their responses below. "I was fascinated by the ways that the author incorporated magical realism, sci-fi and fantasy into stories that were about issues such as immigration, racism and others.” - Boudreau Branch Manager Liz Danner.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
baristanet.com

Montclair Public Library Announces Open Book/Open Mind for Winter 2022

Montclair Public Library has announced the Winter 2022 schedule for Open Book / Open Mind Online, its popular long-running author conversation series. Each discussion is followed by an audience Q&A. The virtual events are all free to the public but registration is required. All four events are already open for registration. All books will be available for sale by program partner, watchung booksellers in Montclair, and to borrow from the Library.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NBC News

10 most notable LGBTQ books of 2021

As the omicron variant sweeps the world at unparalleled speed — upending the return of long-awaited "normal" holiday celebrations — now may be a better time than ever to stay indoors, escape from the surrounding chaos and get lost in a good (and queer) book. From a historic...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Time

The 100 Must-Read Books of 2021

This project is led by Lucy Feldman and Annabel Gutterman, with writing, reporting and additional editing by Eliza Berman, Kelly Conniff, Mariah Espada, Lori Fradkin, Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath, Cady Lang, Nik Popli, Arianna Rebolini, Lucas Wittmann and Julia Zorthian; art and photography editing by Whitney Matewe and Jennifer Prandato; and production by Paulina Cachero and Nadia Suleman.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

