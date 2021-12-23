ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Joan Didion, famed American essayist and novelist, has died

By Jacqui Palumbo and Scottie Andrew, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed American writer Joan Didion, an essayist and novelist who rose to prominence in the 1960s, has died at age 87, her publisher confirmed to CNN on Thursday. "We are deeply saddened to report that Joan Didion died earlier this morning at her home in New York due to complications from...

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Deadline

Joan Didion & Husband John Gregory Dunne Lived In Both Hollywood And New York Worlds

Joan Didion, who died today at age 87, and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, sustained a uniquely frosty but profitable relationship with Hollywood over the years. As novelists and screenwriters, they earned top-dollar for their screenplays, and often accepted rewrites, yet also critiqued the foibles of the studio system. While socially tight with the Hollywood circuit and active purveyors of studio gossip, they also maintained important literary careers, were courted by publishers and regularly contributed to the New York Review of Books and other publications. “They maintained a split personality as Hollywood people but also as New York insiders,” explained one of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Literary Icon Joan Didion Mourned By Director Griffin Dunne, California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Griffin Dunne, who directed a 2017 film documentary about his aunt, literary giant Joan Didion, has issued a statement on her passing. Didion, the author of five novels, including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking, and whose screenwriting credits include the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Actor/director/producer Dunne responded today. His documentary The Center Will Not Hold saw Didion speak candidly about her career and personal struggles. “Yesterday morning, I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time,” Dunne’s statement said. “Yesterday morning, her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bookriot.com

Writer Joan Didion has died at age 87

Joan Didion died at home in New York this morning at 87 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease, said Knopf, her publisher. Her accolades included a Pulitzer Prize, a National Book Award, and being a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle Award, among many others. She also wrote one of the first mainstream media articles – in 1991, in the NY Review of Books – that suggested the Exonerated Five (known then as the Central Park Five) were wrongfully convicted. (You can read it in her essay collection After Henry).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Didion
Person
Vanessa Redgrave
Person
Juergen Teller
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Al Pacino
Person
John Gregory Dunne
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Phoebe Philo
Telegraph

Joan Didion, novelist, essayist and screenwriter who emerged as part of the 1960s wave that became known as the New Journalism – obituary

Joan Didion, who has died aged 87, was described as the first lady of American journalism and was the author of novels, works of non-fiction, and the co-writer (with her husband John Gregory Dunne) of numerous screenplays; her reputation was consolidated, however, by The Year of Magical Thinking (2005), a memoir of the year which began with Dunne’s death from a heart attack in December 2003.
CELEBRITIES
wjtn.com

Author, essayist and screenwriter Joan Didion dead at 87

Revered journalist and author Joan Didion died Thursday at her home in New York City due to complications from Parkinson’s disease, her longtime publisher confirmed to ABC News. She was 87 years old. Didion was known as one of most incisive writers of her time, penning screenplays, novels and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Observer

Joan Didion, One of the Greatest American Writers of All Time, Has Passed Away

On Thursday, December 23, sprawling cultural critic, journalist, author and peerless prose stylist Joan Didion passed away in Manhattan. Didion’s influence cannot be overstated: her chilly, incisive observations of the world around her are blistering in their dispassionate clarity, and her achingly cool sensibilities have been frequently imitated by countless young writers hoping to inherit just a whisper of her mastery. Throughout her long career as a writer, Didion cemented herself as a formidable features writer with pieces in The Saturday Evening Post and Life magazine; before coming into wider prominence, however, Didion started her career at Vogue, where she worked as a copywriter and editor.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaving New York#Novelist#American#Cnn#Life#The New York Times#Bell
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Author, commentator Joan Didion dies at 87

NEW YORK – Joan Didion, the revered author and essayist whose precise social and personal commentary in such classics as “The White Album” and “The Year of Magical Thinking” made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of turbulent times, has died. She was 87. Didion's publisher...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Iconic journalist and author Joan Didion has died

The American journalist and author Joan Didion died today (December 23) at the age of 87, it has been confirmed. The writer’s cause of death has been confirmed as Parkinson’s disease in an email to the New York Times from Paul Bogaards, an executive at Knopf, Didion’s publisher. She died at her home in Manhattan.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Joan Didion: US literary icon dies at 87

Joan Didion, a literary icon who chronicled 60s and 70s US culture, with screenwriting credits including 1976 film A Star Is Born, has died aged 87. The incisive US novelist and essayist examined the fragmentation of US life in books like 1968's Slouching Towards Bethlehem and 1979's The White Album.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Sacramento Native, Pioneer Author, And Essayist Joan Didion Dead At Age 87

One of Sacramento's most famous writers is dead at 87-years old due to an ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. Joan Didion rose to fame as a writer of California culture during the 1960s. Born December 5th, 1934 in Sacramento, Didion graduated from U.C. Berkeley in 1956 with an English degree. During her senior year, she won a writing contest sponsored by Vogue magazine. While working at Vogue, she wrote her first novel, "Run, River." In 1968, she gained fame for her essay collection "Slouching Toward Bethlehem," which focused on the counter-culture in San Francisco.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy