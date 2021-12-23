ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

These Instant Pot deals at Amazon aren’t going to last forever

By Chris Hachey
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akLrW_0dUnMVVa00
Don't Miss : Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today

The market for kitchen accessories grows exponentially each year. You’ll hear about hot new gadgets you can use to give you the best version of a certain food. For example, we highlighted great meat thermometers this week to help you cook meat and fish perfectly. That’s just one example of kitchen accessories that can help you cook more efficiently and thoroughly. Instant Pots are another option and the Instant Pot deals at Amazon right now are really awesome.

These Instant Pot deals that we’re seeing aren’t always expected, as certain versions seem to go on sale at random points throughout the year. You can do so much with an Instant Pot that they are one of the more popular kitchen gadgets of the past few years. The thing with these deals is that they don’t last, so you better act quickly. Here are the best Instant Pot deals at Amazon right now.

Instant Pot deals that let you air fry

One of the most popular Instant Pots on the market is the Instant Pot Duo Crisp . This features 11 functions all in one machine. The lid allows you to air fry in the Instant Pot, which has become a total gamechanger. There are two convenient removable lids that get the most out of it. You can air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, and more. The EvenCrisp Technology delivers the crunch you want with 95% less oil. The one-touch programs make it easy to use. It’s down to just $99.95 for the 6-quart option rather than $150.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkMRW_0dUnMVVa00

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, 6 Quart Stainless St…

Price: $99.95
You Save: $50.04 (33%)
Buy Now

If you’re just looking for the air fryer lid , you can also get that discounted right now. Change your Instant Pot Duo that you already own into an air fryer with the lid. It comes with a dehydrating and broiling tray to get the best crunch. The lid is only $49.95 instead of $90.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6ndh_0dUnMVVa00

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, No Pressure Cooking Functionality, 6 Qt, 1500 W

Price: $49.95
You Save: $40.04 (44%)
Buy Now

Choose the Instant Pot size you need

There are options for smaller families and larger families, both of which are the same price. The Instant Pot Max is discounted in the 6-quart iteration. This features sustained 15psi, so the food cooks faster. The large touchscreen makes programming extremely simple. There is even altitude adjustment, taking out the guesswork of how it may affect your food. There are 13 safety features and multiple cooking programs. This is down to just $119.95, saving you over $30.

But if you need a larger Instant Pot, the 8-quart Instant Pot Ultra is also down to just $119.95. Great for families of six or more, the electric pressure cooker helps you control just how your food is made. The center dial helps you adjust your plans. It replaces 10 common appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, steamer, warmer, saute/steaming basket, and sterilizer. You’ll save $40.04 by getting this now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sENhL_0dUnMVVa00

Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker with 15psi Pressure Cooking, Sous Vi…

Price: $119.95
You Save: $30.04 (20%)
Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRFDo_0dUnMVVa00

Instant Pot Ultra 80 Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, R…

Price: $119.95
You Save: $40.04 (25%)
Buy Now

Forget the Instant Pot deals

But don’t forget entirely about this great line of products, as the Instant Vortex Plus is also discounted. This offers 7-in-1 functionality and possesses EvenCrisp Technology. The top heating element delivers quick and even heating. The temperature is easy to adjust as it ranges from 95 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. There are customizable cooking programs for foods like cinnamon buns, chicken wings, roasted vegetables, and more. This holds up to 10 quarts and is down to just $99.95 from $140.

If you want one that does even more, the Instant Vortex Pro is also discounted. This air fryer oven can also serve as a proofing area for bread. You’ll be able to watch your food cook more easily with the display. It’s only $10 more, discounted to $109.95. Hurry and snatch any of these deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6k4y_0dUnMVVa00

Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, D…

Price: $99.95
You Save: $40.04 (29%)
Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmQ5o_0dUnMVVa00

Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven, Air Fry, Roast, Broil, B…

Price: $109.95
You Save: $50.04 (31%)
Buy Now

The post These Instant Pot deals at Amazon aren’t going to last forever appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Pot#Last Forever#Pots#Yogurt Maker#The Evencrisp Technology
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Cheap TV deals from Amazon starting at just $119.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap TV deal before the holidays, Amazon has you covered with a slew of Fire TVs from brands like Insignia and Toshiba, starting at just $119. While Amazon's TV deals won't ship in time for Christmas, today's offers are the lowest prices we've ever seen, and some discounts beat what we saw during Black Friday.
TV SHOWS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

BGR.com

284K+
Followers
6K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy