Miami, FL

Headline: FOLLOWING DEBUTS OF CARBONE, ZZ’S CLUB AND HASALON, MAJOR FOOD GROUP OPENS SMASH HIT SADELLE’S IN COCONUT GROVE

By Miami Beach Chamber
communitynewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor Food Group (MFG), the creative force behind some of America’s most celebrated restaurants, continues its South Florida expansion with the opening of acclaimed all-day dining institution Sadelle’s in Coconut Grove. The concept, which first opened in downtown Manhattan in 2016, is a lifestyle as much as a restaurant: a breakfast-centric...

communitynewspapers.com

