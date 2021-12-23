Camp Lejeune Marines, Sailors giving back to children in need in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ahead of the holiday season, Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lejeune are giving back to children in need in Onslow County. This was all part of the “Ruck Run for CHEW.”

By carrying over 40 pounds of bags full of food items for seven miles, these troops will help feed over 900 kids in the county this Christmas.

“I guarantee you every everybody here doesn’t want anybody to go this holiday without having a good meal on the table,” said James Green, one Marine in the Ruck Run.

Starting their run Thursday at 9 a.m. at the main gate of Camp Lejeune, over 150 Marines and Sailors gathered in the cold weather with those bags to take to the CHEW house. CHEW stands for “Children Healthy Eating on the Weekends” and the 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion takes that mission to heart, carrying all types of canned goods and food for those kids in need.

“This community is important to just not the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune but also the second Reconnaissance Battalion, and we just want to make sure we had the right participation out here today,” said Sgt. Major Joseph Mendez.

Community Impact Director for United Way of Onslow County, Shelley Kieweg, shares more about what this special moment means to the community.

“To be able to see our military give back, it’s the best experience ever. And to know that half of these people here, this isn’t their home, but they’re still able to get back, they still want to be part of our community. It’s truly, it’s really heartwarming,” said Kieweg.

