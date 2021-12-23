Charles Payne: Investing apes personify America

By Michael Klein, Tufts University One of Sen. Joe Manchin’s main concerns in deciding to pull his support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it would drive up inflation, which is currently rising at the fastest pace in four decades. On Dec. 19, 2021, the West Virginia Democrat said in an interview […] The post Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns. Why that’s misguided: appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO