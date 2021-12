The Arizona Wildcats will have to wait quite a while before being able to bounce back from their first loss of the season. The UA’s scheduled games at UCLA (Dec. 30) and USC (Jan. 2) have been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Bruins’ and Trojans’ programs. Both games will be made up at a later date, per the Pac-12’s recently updated COVID cancellation policy, and if either cannot the games will be declared no contests.

