ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Plane crashes on roof of California house while homeowners are inside

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jose Fabian
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDp3O_0dUnJVgd00

AUBURN, California ( KTXL ) – The owners of a home in Auburn, California, were miraculously uninjured after a plane crashed into their house on Wednesday. The pilot, however, is being treated at a hospital, though the extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about “suspicious circumstances” in the city of Auburn around 3 p.m. Deputies responded and saw that a plane had crashed into a home.

Photos of the scene show the aircraft’s wreckage plane wreckage draped over the home’s roof , surrounded by downed branches.

A photo of the scene at Miracle Drive appears to to show wreckage on top of a home. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter)

Officials with Cal Fire rendered medical aid to the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, at the scene of the crash before the injured individual was transported to a hospital.

“Fortunately, the [homeowners] who were inside at the time were uninjured,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter .

Passenger who attacked Southwest Airlines flight attendant facing 20 years in prison

Deputies on Wednesday afternoon said they were remaining at the scene, which was a few miles east of Auburn Municipal Airport, until the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board arrived to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Auburn, CA
Auburn, CA
Crime & Safety
Auburn, CA
Accidents
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
WJBF

Blocked road in Evans back open following crash

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — A crash in Columbia County with several lanes blocked has been cleared. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident was at Washington Road and Flowing Wells Road. The call for assistance came in at 7:50 a.m. on Friday, December 24. Injuries were reported but the extent of them is not immediately […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Overturned tanker causes ramp closure in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — North Augusta Public Safety is currently working an accident. Authorities say at 6:22 a.m. on Friday, December 24, a tanker overturned on I 20 Eastbound at the Exit 5 ramp. It was a single-vehicle accident and no one was hurt. The ramp is currently closed to traffic and there is […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ktxl#Cal Fire#Southwest Airlines
WJBF

Cold Case Project | 2021 Review Part 2

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We continue with Part 2 of telling stories about the murdered and missing. Many of those victims had little to no coverage and therefore, their families had no opportunities to find out who might be responsible. NewsChanel 6’s Renetta DuBose shares this next installment of this month’s Cold Case Project, taking […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Police looking for gunman after 3 women, suspect shot at Oakbrook Center

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center and police are searching for a shooter involved. Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three women were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two […]
OAK BROOK, IL
WJBF

Man wanted for armed robbery on Bennock Mill Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for 30-year-old Jonathan Williams who is wanted for armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred on the 700 block of Bennock Mill Road. Williams is known to frequent McNutt Way and Tracy Drive. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WJBF

One dead in shooting on Champagne Avenue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene where shots have reportedly been fired on Champagne avenue. Deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Champagne Avenue and Falcon Crest Apartments at 11:34 am. Upon arrival, deputies found 17 year old Zavion Knight with at least one gunshot wound. Knight […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Washington County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Christmas with Dad

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office celebrated their Christmas with Dad program Thursday. In a Facebook post the Sheriff’s Office said, Christmas with Dad was amazing on yesterday. Kids having Christmas with dad was a moment to be remembered. This was done as part of rehabilitation efforts for the participants in […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Possible suspect in Bluffton theft, assault killed by Savannah Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Savannah. Officials say the suspect fatally shot, Shawn Martin, was wanted for allegedly stealing his Bluffton neighbor’s credit cards. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) also believes Martin may have assaulted the 60-year-old woman and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

One arrested in Grovetown shooting

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Following Thursday night’s shooting in rural Grovetown, one man is being held at the Columbia County Detention Center on multiple charges associated with the shooting that occurred shortly before sundown, late Thursday afternoon, along the 200 block of Langston Drive. Following the shooting, John Arthur Gilstrap, 43, has been charged with […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

WJBF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy