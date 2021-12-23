Summit Health & Pulse Heart Institute form New Partnership to Create High-Quality Cardiovascular Care in Central Oregon
Summit Health Oregon, the largest independent multispecialty, physician-led medical group in Central Oregon, is proud to announce its partnership with Pulse Heart Institute, a leading cardiovascular service provider in the Pacific Northwest. This partnership integrates the primary care and population health strength of Summit Health’s more than 150 providers...cascadebusnews.com
