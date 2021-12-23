ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Top 10 2021 Albums From Classic Rock’s Next Generation

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Neil Young famously sang a couple generations ago, "Rock 'n' roll can never die." With that in mind, we present the Top 10 2021 Albums From Classic Rock's Next Generation below. Rock music, like any cultural presence, has inevitably ebbed and flowed over the years, but the current...

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Rob Sheffield’s Top 20 Albums of 2021

As a great woman once sang: It’s supposed to be fun, turning 2021. But these were the albums that lifted me up and spun me around and kept me moving, in an amazing year for music. They’re from all over the music map, from pop to rap to post-punk guitars to post-reggaeton disco. Some come from new TikTok kids, others from old-school legends, one is by Lindsey Buckingham. Some look out at the world; others look deep into the heart. But they were all reasons to celebrate in 2021. Here’s to next year.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Corinne Westbrook's Top 10 Albums Of 2021

Narrowing this list down was easily one of the hardest things to do this year. The best thing to come out of the pandemic was the sheer volume of music released in 2021. The creativity and experimentation of bands across the globe has been nothing short of inspiring. 10. Harakiri...
MUSIC
metalinjection

James Alvarez's Top 15 Albums of 2021

Another whirlwind 365 days have come and gone and boy, have there been some awesome metal albums released this year. Yeah, the existential apocalypse of 2020 spilled over into 2021…and looks like it's going to continue well into 2022, but hey, at least the riffs were cool?! This top 15 list is essentially the albums I listened to at the gym the most, coupled with the records I used to survive traffic jams. We've got releases from old favorites STILL bringing the heat after decades in the game, along with some fresh blooded newcomers unleashing jaw droppers right out the gate.
MUSIC
Leader-Telegram

A top-ten list 2021's best albums

As the world slowly reopened after — well, amid — the pandemic, musicians naturally moved beyond themselves this year to ponder ideas of identity and community. The best found deep connections between the private and the universal — not to mention among the eras and styles that digital streaming continues to bring closer together.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Neil Young
Person
Dave Grohl
94.5 KATS

Top 10 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 2021

There was no shortage of riffs, solos and screams in 2021, as heavy metal’s old guard went toe-to-toe with younger headbangers in the quest for hard-rock supremacy. This year saw glorious return of Iron Maiden, who released their 17th studio album Senjutsu. The band's second consecutive double LP behind 2015's The Book of Souls was a moody, grandiose affair, full of swashbuckling riffs, progressive song structures and Bruce Dickinson's booming roar, which has only grown more magisterial with age.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metal Insider’s Bram Teitelman’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

10) Deafheaven, Infinite Granite (Sargent House) Deafheaven has been divisive for years. Just the mere mention of them sends trve kvlt metalheads into conniptions, but they’ve always been interesting, and it’s been cool watching them move more towards shoegaze on their last few albums. Truly embracing it by working with Justin Meldal-Johnson (Beck, Nine Inch Nails, M83) is only a left turn if you haven’t been paying attention, but George Clark’s switch to clean singing works for the band. It’ll be worth watching to see if this is just a detour or if they full-on embrace it. As a fan of shoegaze and Deafheaven, I can’t wait to find out.
MUSIC
The Moose 95.1 FM

Top 10 Alternative Rock Albums of 2021

To label a piece of music as "alternative" is to, in some sense, stand in contrast to what the phrase intends to express. Before the rise of the term as a somewhat identifiable genre that took shape in the '90s, music from the post-punk era took on forms that differentiated from the mainstream rock and commercial pop that dominated airwaves.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Neil Young and Crazy Horse: Barn review – raucous, highly tuneful songs of life and love

For a double national treasure, one who could justifiably be claimed by two countries, Neil Young is hardly the most enigmatic of musical elder statesmen. Put together, the Canadian-born American’s last two albums (2019’s Colorado and now, Barn) state exactly where, and how, they were made – in a barn, in this longtime Californian’s recently adopted Colorado. Largely recorded live, both albums pair Young with his most charged powerhouse of a backing band, Crazy Horse.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Rock Band#Generation#Nme#Kiska
Columbus Alive

Andy’s top 10 albums of 2021

1. Low: Hey What (Sub Pop) In the early 1990s grunge era, Low felt like an anomaly: a married couple from Minnesota making slow, quiet music that conjured images of the region’s deep-freeze winters. Three decades on, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker continue to surprise, the duo’s latest taking what it applied to the deeply experimental Double Negative, from 2018, and refining it, transferring the gorgeous melodies that have long been the band’s hallmark to an unsteady backdrop, songs giving way to bursts of dissonance and pinging electronics. Throughout, the two remain stoic and composed, even as they sing about a world fumbling from one crisis to another, the dichotomy suggesting that there’s still some beauty to be found amid the chaos.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metal Insider’s Siegfried Samer’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

Despite Covid-19 still making it difficult for many bands to tour, especially in Europe, 2021 has seen the release of some fine metal albums. Here are my Top 10 metal albums for 2021!. Considering my background as the singer and songwriter for Dragony, it’s needless to say that most of...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Christopher Luedtke's Top 15 Albums Of 2021

Another year, another year-end list. Though the world is still falling apart, America is once again re-learning the folly of its corrupt, dumbass two-party system, and the vinyl pressing schedule is beyond fucked, we had some pretty good music. My personal favorite genres, grind and death metal, have been dropping banger after banger. We had some nasty doom this year too. Hardcore and mathcore dropped a ton of neck-snapping slabs as well.
MUSIC
Dorchester Reporter

Larget-Caplan’s new album explores Christmas classics

Dorchester-based guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan, a UMass Boston professor and international touring and recording artist, has just released “A Guitar Holiday” on Spotify and Amazon to notable success. As of press time, the album had over 200,000 streams on the two platforms. The concept for the recording began in...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Sparkles in High-Slit Red Dress & Heels for Her Christmas Song With Travis Barker

Kris Jenner is giving us Hollywood glamour for the debut of her new Christmas song. The reality star and proclaimed “Momager” stunned in a sequined red little number with a risque slit that traveled up her leg. Posing for her Christmas close-up, Jenner posted to Instagram, “A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this is honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do.”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Updates (@kardashianunit) The throwback picture on the album cover entitled “Kris Jenner...
CELEBRITIES
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy