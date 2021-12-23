Top 10 2021 Albums From Classic Rock’s Next Generation

1. Low: Hey What (Sub Pop) In the early 1990s grunge era, Low felt like an anomaly: a married couple from Minnesota making slow, quiet music that conjured images of the region’s deep-freeze winters. Three decades on, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker continue to surprise, the duo’s latest taking what it applied to the deeply experimental Double Negative, from 2018, and refining it, transferring the gorgeous melodies that have long been the band’s hallmark to an unsteady backdrop, songs giving way to bursts of dissonance and pinging electronics. Throughout, the two remain stoic and composed, even as they sing about a world fumbling from one crisis to another, the dichotomy suggesting that there’s still some beauty to be found amid the chaos.
Comments / 0