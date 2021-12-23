ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Clifton Collins, Jr. Went Above & Beyond For ‘Jockey’ [Interview]

By Gregory Ellwood
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome actors just do the work. They don’t care about the red carpets or potential commercial endorsements or campaigning for awards. We’re sure Clifton Collins, Jr. would enjoy all of those things, but he’s clearly not driven by it. And that’s one reason it’s gratifying to see him earn an Independent...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
easyreadernews.com

“Jockey” – Well ridden [MOVIE REVIEW]

“Jockey” is that relatively rare venture into character study that pays off, if not as a trifecta but at least as a place and a show. The plot is insubstantial – aging jockey wants one more shot on a great horse before circumstance, age, and infirmity rule what remains of his life. Backed by an A-list distributor, the redoubtable Sony Pictures Classics, one of the last remaining great independent brands (along with what’s left of Fox Searchlight) whose presence as a producer is enough to warrant a look, director Clint Bentley, co-writing with Greg Kwedar, has constructed a marvelous character piece relying on the skills of journeyman actor Clifton Collins Jr.
SPORTS
WTAJ

‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58. His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, […]
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Ben Affleck On ‘The Tender Bar,’ ‘The Last Duel’ & Saying Goodbye To IP Content [Interview]

Ben Affleck is coming to terms with a new reality. And, no, it’s not in regards to his personal life, but his film career. After accumulating a resume filled with massive blockbusters and a Best Picture Oscar, the 49-year-old actor, screenwriter and director is now in an industry where the viewing dynamics have changed. In a Post-COVID marketplace, hits such as “The Town,” “The Accountant,” and “Gone Girl” would face an uphill battle at the box office with older audiences still wary about returning to theaters. It’s one reason he’s O.K. that 90% of the people who catch his new film, George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar,” will watch it on Amazon Prime because, well, they’ll actually see it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Moises Arias
theplaylist.net

Sean Baker On ‘Red Rocket’ & The Art Of Street Casting [Interview]

How does Sean Baker do it? No, we’re not questioning his writing or directing talent. Over the past decade, he’s consistently demonstrated he’s one of the most exemplary American auteurs working today. What we want to know is how Baker, and his regular producing crew, continue to find incredible first-time actors for his films, such as the newcomers in his latest film, “Red Rocket.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jockeys#Above Beyond#Sundance Review#American
theplaylist.net

‘Licorice Pizza’: Alana Haim On The Secretive Mysteriousness Of Director Paul Thomas Anderson [Deep Focus Podcast]

On this episode of the Deep Focus podcast, my guest is none other than Alana Haim from the rock group Haim, but more appropriate for this conversation, she is the star of Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, “Licorice Pizza.” Anderson’s latest film is a nostalgic, shaggy return to his San Fernando Valley roots, but it’s really nothing like “Boogie Nights” or “Magnolia” and actually is more in line with George Lucas’ “American Graffiti”—a hangout movie— as if it were made by Lucas, Hal Ashby, and PTA’s beloved Robert Altman.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy