How MCUs will advance endpoint intelligence over the next decade

THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/20/21: CE retailers take note: Levi Strauss & Co., the major clothing retailer, is using AI to help it make important decisions on pricing and stocking that have resulted in improved margins for the company. The system uses machine learning, which analyzes statistics and probability, to make predictions about shopper trends based on the large data repository that Levi’s has built on Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud. The data points that Levi’s uses to make decisions come from information provided by customers, as well as external data on consumer buying patterns and behavior. The AI system also takes into account intricate details such as how weather forecasts are likely to affect shopping experiences. All this information helps the company to improve customer personalized marketing, improve pricing decisions, and predict future demand for specific products. This ability has significantly helped the company to improve its bottom line. Levi’s gross margin for its third quarter of 2021, which ended on August 29, was 57.6 percent, up from 54.3 percent in 2020. Levi’s success in using AI should act as a beacon to retailers in the tech industry, as they turn to big data to help them improve profits.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO