ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New ‘Sonic 2′ Teaser Is A Parody Of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

By Claire Epting
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paramount Pictures has released a new teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and if you're a fan of The Matrix, you're in for a treat. The 30 second-long clip is a lighthearted parody of The Matrix Resurrections, which hit theaters earlier this week. The preview opens with The Matrix's...

929nin.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Laurence Fishburne Got Real About Why You Won't See Him in The Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. The Matrix character, who, at one point, was living inside the Matrix, protected Zion in the films, helping free humans from the Matrix. His character was a vital part of the first three Matrix movies, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Morpheus (voiced by Fishburne) was even part of The Matrix Online, a game created and released following the first three films. But when The Matrix Resurrections premieres at the end of 2021, Fishburne won't be a part of the film.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
ENTERTAINMENT
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Schwartz
BGR.com

The final season of this pulse-pounding Netflix sci-fi series has viewers going wild

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday December is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed month full of exciting new content from Netflix. To list just a few examples, we’ll have super-buzzy new films that critics are already salivating over (The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God). Plus tons of new shows and new seasons of existing shows, like sophomore seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, December 1 also gave us a new season of a fan favorite: Lost in Space, which is actually ending with this third and...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog#Paramount Pictures#Matrix
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Avatar 2 Release Date, Plot, Title, Trailer, Cast, Updates & Everything You Need to Know

It's been over a decade since the first film of James Cameron's Avatar franchise was released in theaters, and now, fans are highly-anticipating the next installment. There are four planned sequels for the Avatar franchise, and despite signficant delays, both pre-lockdown and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel is expected to be out soon.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
94.3 Lite FM

New ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Images Confirm Jonathan Groff’s Character

Warner Bros. release the electronic press kit for The Matrix Resurrections this week. It includes dozens of stills from the movie, along with interviews with many members of the cast and crew. Each of the images is captioned; they say who’s in the picture and they also tell you the names of the characters those people are playing. Some of the names of these characters haven’t really been revealed to date; IMDb doesn’t have character names listed for Max Riemelt or Brian J. Smith or Toby Onwumere, for example. According to the EPK, they’re playing Sheperd, Berg, and Sequoia, respectively.
MOVIES
Club 93.7

New ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Clip Features a Laurence Fisburne Cameo

“Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia.”. Those are the words of Morpheus to Neo in the latest clip from The Matrix Resurrections. Except this isn’t the Morpheus we know; it’s a younger version played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II instead of Laurence Fishburne. But, this clip does feature Fishburne’s Morpheus as well, as the scene from The Matrix where Neo and Morpheus originally meet is playing on a ripped theater screen behind Neo while the younger Morpheus says this line.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

The Matrix Resurrections Featurette Reveals New Story Details

The Matrix Resurrections Featurette Reveals New Story Details. Warner Bros. has spent most of The Matrix Resurrections’ marketing campaign keeping plot details to a minimum. But with just over one week left until the film hits theaters, the studio is finally beginning to open up. A new featurette for Resurrections has made its way online, revealing how the latest installment celebrates the original film’s legacy while also pushing its characters in exciting new directions.
MOVIES
92.9 NIN

The Plot of the ‘Tetris’ Movie Sounds Wild

Yes, there really is a movie about Tetris coming soon. In fact, the film — directed by Jon S. Baird and starring Taron Egerton — has already been shot. Production wrapped on the movie last spring, and the project was recently acquired by Apple for its Apple TV+ streaming service.
VIDEO GAMES
92.9 NIN

12 Trailers That Gave Away Too Much Of the Movie

There’s a special art to a movie trailer — that’s why they even have their own awards ceremony. The best previews present us with the overall tone of a film, along with a brief introduction to the major players and the basic premise. We should be intrigued and inspired to watch the whole movie, without knowing everything that’s to come. That’s why some people have even sworn off watching movie trailers altogether, so they can watch a movie with no expectations. After all, is there anything more disappointing than a trailer that’s actually more entertaining than the movie it’s advertising?
MOVIES
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy