In the wake of the Astroworld tragedy that saw 10 people killed and 100s injured, federal lawmakers are opening a probe into the organizers of the concert, Live Nation. 5 lawmakers on a bipartisan committee are requesting that Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino provide information about how Astroworld was planned and operated. Among those on the committee are Carolyn B. Maloney, the chairwoman of the committee and Rep. James Comer, the Republican leader on the committee. In the letter to Live Nation, the lawmakers mention the poorly trained medical staff, poor concert layouts such as barricades that made escape difficult, security staff unable to handle the 50,000 concert goers and just an overall failure to heed warning signs that could have prevented this tragedy from happening.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO