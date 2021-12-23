ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personas Announces Private Placement Closing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV:PRSN)(OTCQB: PKSLF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,400,000...

IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit.
Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 27 Dec 2021. Estimated NAV. Estimated NAV € 29.2032 £ 25.3158.
Form 497K EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS

Principal Listing Exchange for the Fund: NYSE Arca, Inc. | (Ticker Symbol: URNM)
Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
Entrepreneur

7 Amazing Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Income in 2022

Charting record highs, 2021 has been an outstanding year for the U.S. equity markets with a year-end rally propelling the indices to historic levels. Buoyed by an accelerated pace of immunization, solid fiscal stimulus packages, healthy labor market conditions, accommodative Federal Reserve stance and robust economic expansion, the outgoing year appears to be on cruise mode. Moreover, the domestic homebuilding market is taking off, while the increase in consumer spending suggests solid momentum for the overall economy.
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
Motley Fool

Why This Cannabis Stock Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Since 2017, IIPR has delivered a 71% return on an annualized basis. The company has increased dividends 15 times. IIPR's growth potential and dividend return make it a top buy.
KKR & Co. (KKR) Announces Record Realized Performance Income of $1.15B in Q4

KKR (NYSE: KKR) today announced a monetization activity update for the period from October 1, 2021 to December 21, 2021. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through December 21, 2021, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income in excess of $1.15 billion, a record quarterly figure for KKR as a public company. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 50% gross realized carried interest, approximately 30% realized incentive fees and approximately 20% realized investment income. This activity is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, dividend and interest income from KKR's balance sheet portfolio as well as incentive fees from KKR's hedge fund partnerships.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 ends at record high; DJI, Nasdaq just shy

Dec 27 - The S&P 500 index (.SPX) ended at a record high
