ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tesla pulls games on moving car screens after U.S. safety probe

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Electric carmaker Tesla Inc will stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screens while its cars are moving, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday. The move follows an announcement by the NHTSA on Wednesday that it had opened a formal safety investigation...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

U.S. Opens Investigation into Tesla's 'Passenger Play' Feature

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a formal investigation into Tesla. The agency is looking into about 580,000 Tesla vehicles, and a feature called 'Passenger Play' which allows drivers to play video games on the center touch screen. The feature previously only worked when a vehicle was in park; but, the NHTSA says it has confirmed that the feature has been available while vehicles are in motion since December of 2020. iSeeCars.com executive analyst Karl Brauer joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety agency has stepped up its probe into engine fires that have plagued some Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp vehicles for over six years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had opened an “engineering analysis” covering about 3...
CARS
investing.com

U.S. auto safety nominee seeks to finish probes of Tesla crashes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration's nominee to serve as the top auto safety regulator said Thursday he hopes the agency will soon finish its investigations into crashes involving automated driving systems used in electric vehicles made by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc. Steven Cliff, deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
albuquerquenews.net

Tesla to restrict built-in gaming features in cars following safety agency probe: Reports

Moscow [Russia], December 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Tesla will modify features allowing people to play video games using a built-in touch screen during the ride following the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation, media reported on Friday. On Wednesday, NHTSA said it opened investigations against electric carmaker Tesla's models that...
TECHNOLOGY
smarteranalyst.com

Tesla Stops Video Game Streaming in Moving Cars

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Electric car maker, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has agreed to stop the video game streaming function called “Passenger Play” when the cars are moving. The decision was taken after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sighted concerns about vehicle safety.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Infotainment#Video Game#Reuters#Arnd Wiegmann News#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Tesla Inc#Nhtsa
TechCrunch

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorAuthority

One of these 8 cars will be named Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022

We're in the middle of a changeover from the internal combustion engine to electric propulsion. The good news for auto enthusiasts is power comes easily for EVs. The bad news is they'll mark the end of manual transmissions and rumbling V-8 soundtracks. As the market turns toward more and more luxury and performance EVs, we'll have a decision to make here at Motor Authority: At what point does an EV win our Best Car To Buy award?
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Indi EV Head of Design on Launching Indi One Smart Car

California-based startup Indi EV is gearing up to release its first crossover vehicle incorporating a supercomputer that will allow, among other things, gaming. Andre Hudson, head of design at Indi EV, joined Cheddar to talk about the launch of the Indi One and how the company is distinguishing itself from leaders in the EV space like Tesla. He also talked about the tech behind the Indi One and noted that the car's computer system will enable people to run applications and even create their own. "As a company, we fundamentally saw a major disconnect between how people transition into their cars using the digital devices in their life," Hudson said
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

Those Hyundai And Kia Fire Recalls Might Be More Serious Than We Thought

NHTSA doesn’t seem impressed with two Hyundai and Kia recalls, VinFast’s CEO is done after only five months, and Elon Musk. All that and more in The Morning Shift for December 28, 2021. It sounds like now NHTSA is looking at what the deal is with Hyundai, Kia,...
CARS
AFP

Chinese web users blast Musk over space station near-misses

Chinese web users slammed billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday after Beijing said its space station took evasive action to avoid hitting two of his SpaceX satellites, dealing a blow to the tycoon's reputation in a country that has embraced his Tesla electric cars. China's Tiangong space station was forced to take "preventive collision avoidance control" during two "close encounters" with SpaceX's Starlink satellites in July and October, according to a document submitted to the UN's space agency by Beijing this month. On both occasions, the satellites moved into orbits that prompted space station operators to change course, the document said. "The manoeuvre strategy was unknown and orbital errors were hard to be assessed", Beijing said of the satellite involved in the October incident, adding that it took action to "ensure the safety and lives of in-orbit astronauts".
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy