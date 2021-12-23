ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage Rates Fall To 4-Week Low, Record Low Listings Keep Homebuyers On Sidelines

KABC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — A four-week low in interest rates couldn’t overcome a record low in real...

www.kabc.com

Motley Fool

How to Take Advantage of Booming Home Prices

U.S. home prices rose 18.5% year over year during the third quarter of 2021. Homeowners are now sitting on a combined $9.4 trillion in equity. This makes it a great time to sell and downsize, do a cash-out refinance, or borrow via a home equity loan or HELOC. The housing...
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CNET

What to expect from the housing market in 2022: Another sellers' market

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. The last 22 months have been some of the wildest in real estate history, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the speed and intensity of recent trends. Home prices surged to record-breaking highs. Interest rates dropped to historic lows. And, amongst it all, the new era of online home buying and selling took further root. On top of that, just about every contemporary macro-economic trend -- from inflation to supply chain woes to labor shortages -- made an appearance in the 2021 housing market, increasing the advantages of existing homeowners, daunting prospective homebuyers and, ultimately, further widening wealth inequality in the US.
BUSINESS
mortgageorb.com

Freddie Mac Reports Mortgage Rates Drop at Year-End

Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) results show that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) is averaging 3.05%. “The market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 Omicron variant is causing mortgage rates to decrease,” observes Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “As the year comes to a close, the housing market is proceeding steadily. However, rates are expected to increase in 2022, which will impact home buyer demand as well as refinance activity.”
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

Freddie Mac: Mortgage Serious Delinquency Rate decreased in November

Freddie Mac reported that the Single-Family serious delinquency rate in November was 1.24%, down from 1.32% in October. Freddie's rate is down year-over-year from 2.75% in November 2020. Freddie's serious delinquency rate peaked in February 2010 at 4.20% following the housing bubble, and peaked at 3.17% in August 2020 during...
REAL ESTATE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Next year’s predictions: Low mortgage rates and high home prices

Disconcerting. Confounding. Whipsawed. The World Health Organization has listed five COVID-19 variants of concern since December 2020. Of those, Delta and Omicron were the headliners. That’s an average of five new variants per year. Globally, shutdowns and lockdowns continue to varying degrees. Just when we think the coast is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
themreport.com

Mortgage Rates Reverse Course and Trend Downward

“The market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 Omicron variant is causing mortgage rates to decrease,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “As the year comes to a close, the housing market is proceeding steadily. However, rates are expected to increase in 2022 which will impact homebuyer demand, as well as refinance activity.”
BUSINESS
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates Rise | December 23, 2021

Most mortgage rates moved higher today. The interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate loan increased to 3.653%, up 0.037 percentage points from yesterday. The average for a 30-year refinance is up to 3.821%. The lone holdout is the 30-year jumbo loan, which edged down to 3.685%. Today marks the third...
REAL ESTATE

