Watch: Rudolph Decoration Attacked by Real Deer

In the battle of deer vs. decoration deer, we have a winner. In British Columbia, the Chmelyk family has set out their "Rudolph the Red Nosed White-Tail" decoration for the last five holiday seasons. But "every year a buck in the area attacks him or hits and knocks him over and breaks him," Arlene Chmelyk told CBC News. This year the battle royale was caught on video.

It seems that even Rudolph's glowing red nose isn't enough to ward off the bucks, who are said to be in rutting season. More on the story here .