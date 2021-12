An Iowa-based grocery chain that has built a cult following is building its first store in Alabama. Hy-Vee will build a new store in Huntsville by 2023, according to reports in the Des Moines Register. Citing videos posted on the company’s internal communications network, the Register said Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker announced plans for the Alabama store along with others in Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana. The chain will also build a third distribution center in Nashville.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO